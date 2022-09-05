Uzalo has announced that new actor Buyile Mdladla is set to shake things up when he makes his debut in the show

Taking to social media, the show announced that Buyile will make his debut on 22 September and will compete with KwaMashu's villain Nkunzi Mhlongo

The former Gomora actor will portray the character of Mthambisi Phakathi and has his eyes set on Nkunzi's bae, Gabisile

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Buyile Mdladla has bagged a new role in Uzalo. The former Gomora star will make his debut in the SABC 1 show on 22 September.

‘Uzalo’ new actor Buyile Mdladla is set to shake things up in the show. Image: @mdladlabuyile

Source: Instagram

The star will portray the character of Mthambisi Phakathi, aka Putin. In a statement, the show's producers shared that Putin will shake things up in KwaMashu.

Daily Sun reports that Putin will be Nkunzi's arch rival. Nkunzi, played by Masoka Msiza is KwaMashu's long standing villain. Putin is a wealthy man who has his eyes on Nkunzi's woman, Gabisile. Putin is said to be a self-absorbed man who only thinks about himself.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also took to Twitter to share the star's good news. Phil captioned his post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"UPDATE: Stained Glass TV confirms Buyile Mdladla is joining #Uzalo. Buyile will debut on Uzalo screens on Thursday, September 22nd. Uzalo airs on @Official_SABC1 weeknights at 20h30."

Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi in abuse scandal

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uzalo star Simphiwe Majozi is hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor's alleged ex-girlfriend has claimed that he allegedly abused her.

The star, who plays Sbu in the popular SABC 1 telenovela, dated the DA Councillor for six years. Kekeletso Mahlelebe exposed the star for apparently physically and emotionally abusing her when they shared a house in Newlands, near KwaMashu.

ZAlebs reports that Kekeletso also accused Simphiwe Majozi of cheating on her with an underage girl. The publication reports that City Press shared that the girl is only turning 18 this year.

She further shared that Simphiwe hit her once and she reported him to KwaMashu cops, adding that she asked police to reprimand Simphiwe.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News