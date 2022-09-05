Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi has been called out by his alleged girlfriend for allegedly physically and emotionally abusing her

The star, who plays the character of Sbu in the show, allegedly cheated on Kekeletso Mahlelebe even with an underage girl when they were dating for the past six years

The DA Councillor claimed Simphiwe put hands on her once and she asked KwaMashu police to reprimand him because she didn't want the cops to arrest her former bae

Uzalo star Simphiwe Majozi is hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor's alleged ex-girlfriend has claimed that he allegedly abused her when they were still an item.

The star, who plays Sbu in the popular SABC 1 telenovela, dated the DA Councillor for six years. Kekeletso Mahlelebe exposed the star for apparently physically and emotionally abusing her when they shared a house in Newlands, near KwaMashu.

ZAlebs reports that Kekeletso also accused Simphiwe Majozi of cheating on her with an underage girl. The publication reports that City Press shared that the girl is only turning 18 this year.

She further shared that Simphiwe hit her once and she reported him to KwaMashu cops, adding that she asked police to reprimand Simphiwe.

"I didn't want them to arrest him," she continued.

Kekeletso also slammed Simphiwe's family. She said they were not nice to her when she and the singer were dating.

