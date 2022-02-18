The Lord of the Skies Telemundo: cast, plot summary, storyline, teasers

The Lord of the skies, Telemundo’s TV series, is based on a real story from Mexico. One cartel member goes the extra mile to do the impossible to become the most powerful in the world of drug trafficking. Surprisingly, after assassinating his boss, he undergoes plastic surgery to hide his identity as he tries to thrive in the illegal business. This article highlights every detail you may want to know about the telenovela.

The first season of The Lord of the Skies premiered on 15th April 2013.

The Lord of the Skies, a Telemundo telenovela, has a thrilling storyline that will leave you wanting more. At the time of writing, the show is on its 7th season. The telenovela has an extraordinarily talented cast that has kept the story flowing since 2013.

Originally, the American TV show is created in the Spanish language. If you need a clue about how good the show is, you can read The Lord of the Skies' storyline to know what you have been missing.

The Lord of the Skies' plot summary

The telenovela is based on Aurelio Casillas. He is a deadly drug lord shipping drugs from Mexico to the USA and Colombia. He establishes a broad network in regions, emerging as the biggest supplier.

He runs the business with the help of his loyal brother named Chacorta. In his quest to become the most powerful drug cartel, he almost gets arrested by the authorities. He resolves to change his identity; he goes under the knife to change his facial appearance.

Along the way, his path crosses that of Victoria Navárez. She is an aspiring governor of Jalisco. Hunted by his past, Aurelio is caught pants down by Leonor and José María. Finally, he ends up in prison. After a few months in a naval bunker in Mexico, Aurelio's finally returns to the streets to deal with his enemies mercilessly. At some point, he suffers from a kidney complication interfering with his quest for power and revenge.

The Lord of the Skies’ full story

The story is centred on the life of Aurelio Casillas. He is the husband of Ximena. The couple is blessed with Rutila, Heriberto, and Luz Marina. However, in his desire to conquer the world of drug trafficking, Casillas finds himself rubbing shoulders with the authorities.

Chacorta helps his brother to run his illicit drug business. They thrive in the business, but Aurelio is caught up with the law. The authorities go after him, forcing him to go low-key. Finally, however, he undergoes plastic surgery to escape the authorities due to his desire to become the kingpin.

In the process, he reportedly dies. Leonor Ballesteros, a police officer, performs the surgery. But, unfortunately, it does not go well as per his expectation. So, he comes back for vengeance. But, he falls in love at some point with another woman named Victoria Navárez.

Aurelio Casillas is the main character in The Lord of the Skies.

Due to his troubled past, many enemies are after him. One of the people looking to lock him behind bars is Leonor. On the other hand, José María is his number one enemy. Therefore, he uses all his resources to make sure he brings him down. Eventually, Leonor succeeds to send him to jail, however, for a short time.

While in prison, he receives a box containing the head of Chacorta. He becomes furious. Consequently, he declares war against his enemies and promises to avenge his brother’s death. Towards the end of season three, he suffers a kidney complication.

His health complication takes a toll on him. To stay in the game, he asks for help from his keen for kidney transplantation. Unable to get a match, he decides to trace all his lovers. He hopes that one of them may have a child that can donate a kidney for his operation. Fortunately, he comes across Ismael, and he accepts to help him.

After his enemies learn about Ismael, they go after him. Feyo Aguilera also sends a beautiful woman named Emiliana Contreras to ensure Casillas’ fall. Unlike before, Aurelio also launches attacks against his family for betraying him.

Monica is also a troubled woman. Victor is after her after she was rescued from him. He is determined to find her to continue with his wedding plans.

The story takes a new direction after Aurelio Casillas finds his stolen fortune. He decides to exit from the drug trafficking business. To his surprise, everyone comes after him for revenge. How will he respond to the attacks? You may need to watch the seventh season for the answers.

The Lord of the Skies' cast with images

No doubt, El Señor de los Cielos has a long list of talented actors. The main cast has appeared in over 260 episodes.

1. Rafael Amaya – Aurelio Casillas

Rafael Amaya attends El Senor De los Cielos Season 6 premiere red carpet at Torre Virrelles on May 7, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Rafael Amaya is a Mexican actor born on 28th February 1997. He is the main character in the telenovela. Until 2020, he had appeared in 515 episodes of the TV show.

2. Carmen Aub – Rutila Casillas

Carmen Aub is seen arriving at the Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Bank United Center on April 28, 2016, in Coral Gables, Florida.

Carmen Aub plays Rutila Casillas in the El Señor de los Cielos. The 32-year-old also hails from Mexico. According to IMDb, she has starred in 511 episodes so far.

3. Fernanda Castillo – Mónica Robles

Fernanda Castillo on the red carpet for 'Enemigo Intimo 2' at Foro Lucerna on December 12, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico.

She is also a famous actress known for many TV roles. She plays Mónica Robles and has featured in 420 episodes. The actress is also known for Monarca, Enemigo íntimo, El Chema, among many others.

4. Lisa Owen – Doña Alba Casillas

Actress Lisa Owen arrives at the "Capadocia" season 3 launch red carpet at Museo Memoria y Tolerancia on September 4, 2012, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Besides being an actress, Lisa Owen is also a writer. She significantly helped in the plot development of the telenovela, playing Doña Alba Casillas.

5. Alejandro López – El Súper Javi

Alejandro López plays El Súper Javi.

Alejandro López is a Colombia-born actor. He was born on 24th July 1967. Besides in The Lord of the Skies, he has also appeared in several other TV shows and movies.

6. Iván Arana – Ismael Casillas Guerra

Iván Arana at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on October 17, 2019.

Iván Arana is another actor to watch out for in the telenovela. The 34-year-old plays Ismael Casillas Guerra. Initially, he was the potential kidney donor of Aurelio.

7. Jesús More – Omar Terán

Actor Jesús More attended Centro de Educación Artística de Televisa.

Jesús More plays Omar Terán. The actor was born in Mexico in March 1979 but currently resides in Los Angeles, USA.

8. Fernando Banda – El Vitaminas

Fernando Banda attends "El Senor De Los Cielos" season 4 premiere red carpet at Cinepolis Plaza Carso on March 28, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Fernando Banda hails from Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico. In the telenovela, he plays El Vitaminas and has featured in 327 episodes.

9. Tommy Vasquez – Álvaro José Pérez 'Tijeras’

Tommy Vasquez arrives at the 2016 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the BankUnited Center in Miami, Florida on April 28, 2016.

The Colombian actor was born on 3 February 1981. He is the husband of actress Caterin Escobar. So far, the actor has starred as Álvaro José in 325 episodes.

10. Robinson Díaz – Milton Jiménez 'El Cabo'

Robinson Díaz is a Colombian actor and art teacher.

Robinson Díaz is also a Colombian actor. Apart from being an actor in the telenovela, he teaches Dramatic Art at the National School of Dramatic Art. The 55-year-old is also an actor in several other TV shows.

Other cast members

The list of the cast members is endless. Here are a few more cast members.

Carmen Villalobos as Leonor Ballesteros

Manuel Balbi as Rodrigo Rivero Lanz

Alejandro Navarrete as El Zopilote

Daniel Rascón as El Toro

Alejandro Félix as Chatarrero

Jorge Luis Moreno as Víctor Casillas Jr.

Daniel Martínez as Guillermo Colón

Alejandro de la Madrid as Ignacio Miravalle

Jose Sedek as Bernardo Castillo

Alex Walerstein as Paul 'El Greñas'

Sabrina Seara as Esperanza Salvatierra

David Ponce as José Manrique 'Skinny'

The Lord of the Skies' seasons

The telenovela has aired seven seasons already. The first season premiered on 15th April 2013, while the last episode of season seven aired on 31 January 2020. In 2014, the show won an Emmy award; Non-English Language US Primetime Program.

The Lord of the Skies' teasers

The show has around 515 episodes, and its teasers are available online. You can read them before watching the episodes. If you like The Lord of the Skies' theme song, you can also get it online.

The Lord of the Skies is the real deal, especially for those who love Mexican-themed telenovelas. Its talented cast also did a fantastic job portraying its characters. But unfortunately, the show has not returned to the screens since the last episode aired in January 2020 on the Telemundo network.

