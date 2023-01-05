DiepCity songs: Who are the artists and where to find the songs?

DiepCity is a South African telenovela that depicts the lives of disenchanted young women in their teenage years that turned to a life of crime to make ends meet. The relatively new show has captivated audiences and is already well into its second season. Here, we discuss the most popular DiepCity songs from your favourite artists and where you can find them.

DiepCity’s soundtrack is arguably one of the best parts of the series, with many local talents, both seasoned and new, lending their talents to the show. You can find the songs on various platforms, but if you want to download them, you need to log onto a website that offers downloads instead of online streaming.

Here, we go into DiepCity’s songs list, including DiepCity’s background songs, theme songs and how to download your favourites.

Who sings the theme song for DiepCity?

First, who is the talent behind the show's main theme song when we are introduced to a new episode weekly? That would be the highly talented Philisiwe Ntintili, with the song being called Buya.

Her DiepCity theme song lyrics can be found on YouTube, and the song can be accessed on other streaming apps.

Who sings the songs on DiepCity?

Artists including Philisiwe Ntintili, Mlindo The Vocalist and Khokho Madlala feature on the show's music. No other information is available on other artists credited to the show's soundtrack.

Which songs are played at DiepCity?

DiepCity’s soundtrack includes Buya and other songs titled simply what the scene entails, like Sbu is shot. There is no official DiepCity background song list; the only available information is on the website Fakaza.

Mlindo The Vocalist – DiepCity

Sbu is shot – DiepCity

Khokho Madlala – DiepCity

DiepCity’s songs mp3 download off Fakaza

DiepCity’s songs list download is a great way to save any of your favourite songs from beloved artists. You can find DiepCity songs by Mlindo and the other mentioned artists on the official Fakaza website, with relevant costs and terms and conditions applying.

The DiepCity songs are partly why the show has become so well-loved, along with its captivating storyline and talented actresses.

