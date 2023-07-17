Global site navigation

Chase Anela Rolison is T-Boz and rapper Mack 10's daughter
by  Ruth Gitonga

Chase Anela Rolison is an American celebrity child best known as T-Boz's daughter with her husband Mack 10. T-Boz, a renowned singer and on-screen star, has won four Grammy Awards for her natural talent. On the other hand, Mack 10 is a rapper widely recognized as the CEO of Hoo-Bangin' Records.

What is T-Boz famous for?
T-Boz's daughter at an acoustic concert to support the Sickle Cell Foundation Support Group. Photo: Unique Nicole
Source: Getty Images

Chase is also the founder of Anela Beauty, a cosmetic and personal care company. Discover more juicy details about her here.

Chase Anela Rolison's profile summary and bio

Full name Chase Anela Rolison
NicknameChase
GenderFemale
Date of birth20 October 2000
Age23 years old (2023)
Zodiac signLibra
BirthplaceAtlanta, Georgia, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
EducationCampbell Hall School, University of Southern California
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in kilograms65
Weight in pounds143
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBlack
SexualityStraight
Marital statusSingle
ParentsT-Boz and Mack 10
SiblingsChance
ProfessionBusinesswoman
Net worth $500,000

How old is Chase Anela Rolison?

Who is Chase Rolison’s father?
Chase Anela Rolison at the T-Boz Unplugged Benefit Concert in Hollywood, California. Photo: Liliane Lathan
Source: Getty Images

Chase Anela Rolison (aged 23 as of 2023) was born on 20 October 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Chase Anela Rolison's parents

Who is Chase Rolison's father? Mack 10 and T-Boz met in 1999 during a video shoot for the song Unpretty. After dating for a year, the duo tied the knot on 19 August 2000. However, in June 2004, T-Boz filed for divorce and requested a restraining order against the hip-hop star.

She accused Mack 10 of physical abuse and infidelity. In 2012, T-Boz relocated to Los Angeles, California, USA, for Chase to be closer to her father.

Chase Anela Rolison's height

The entrepreneur stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Rolison has black hair and eyes.

What is T-Boz famous for?

How old is Chase Anela Rolison?
Chase Anela Rolison and Tionne Watkins at the CrazySexyCool Premiere Event. Photo: Brad Barket
Source: Getty Images

With a career spanning over three decades, T-Boz has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

  • Out All Night (1992)
  • Living Single (1995)
  • Belly (1998)
  • Ultra Sound (1999)
  • Born to Diva (2003)
  • The Apprentice (2009)
  • Black Dynamite (2014)
  • Trolland (2016)
  • Lip Sync Battle (2017)
  • After Masks (2021)

What does Mack 10 do for a living?

The hip-hop star has sold nearly 11 million records combining his solo and group works. Here is a summary of his studio albums:

AlbumYear
Mack 101995
Based on a True Story1997
The Recipe1998
The Paper Route2000
Bang or Ball2001
Hustla's Handbook2005
Soft White2009

How much is Chase Anela Rolison's net worth?

How old is Chase Anela Rolison?
Mack 10 at the How The West Was Won Live In Concert. Photo: Leon Bennett
Source: Getty Images

The celebrity daughter has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her business endeavours. Conversely, her mother's net worth is pegged at $1.5 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her father, Mack 10, is allegedly worth $6 million.

Chase Anela Rolison's profiles

The 23-year-old is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

