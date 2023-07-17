Chase Anela Rolison is T-Boz and rapper Mack 10's daughter

Chase Anela Rolison is an American celebrity child best known as T-Boz's daughter with her husband Mack 10. T-Boz, a renowned singer and on-screen star, has won four Grammy Awards for her natural talent. On the other hand, Mack 10 is a rapper widely recognized as the CEO of Hoo-Bangin' Records.

T-Boz's daughter at an acoustic concert to support the Sickle Cell Foundation Support Group. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

Chase is also the founder of Anela Beauty, a cosmetic and personal care company. Discover more juicy details about her here.

Chase Anela Rolison's profile summary and bio

Full name Chase Anela Rolison Nickname Chase Gender Female Date of birth 20 October 2000 Age 23 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education Campbell Hall School, University of Southern California Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents T-Boz and Mack 10 Siblings Chance Profession Businesswoman Net worth $500,000

How old is Chase Anela Rolison?

Chase Anela Rolison at the T-Boz Unplugged Benefit Concert in Hollywood, California. Photo: Liliane Lathan

Source: Getty Images

Chase Anela Rolison (aged 23 as of 2023) was born on 20 October 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Chase Anela Rolison's parents

Who is Chase Rolison's father? Mack 10 and T-Boz met in 1999 during a video shoot for the song Unpretty. After dating for a year, the duo tied the knot on 19 August 2000. However, in June 2004, T-Boz filed for divorce and requested a restraining order against the hip-hop star.

She accused Mack 10 of physical abuse and infidelity. In 2012, T-Boz relocated to Los Angeles, California, USA, for Chase to be closer to her father.

Chase Anela Rolison's height

The entrepreneur stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Rolison has black hair and eyes.

What is T-Boz famous for?

Chase Anela Rolison and Tionne Watkins at the CrazySexyCool Premiere Event. Photo: Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

With a career spanning over three decades, T-Boz has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

Out All Night (1992)

(1992) Living Single (1995)

(1995) Belly (1998)

(1998) Ultra Sound (1999)

(1999) Born to Diva (2003)

(2003) The Apprentice (2009)

(2009) Black Dynamite (2014)

(2014) Trolland (2016)

(2016) Lip Sync Battle (2017)

(2017) After Masks (2021)

What does Mack 10 do for a living?

The hip-hop star has sold nearly 11 million records combining his solo and group works. Here is a summary of his studio albums:

Album Year Mack 10 1995 Based on a True Story 1997 The Recipe 1998 The Paper Route 2000 Bang or Ball 2001 Hustla's Handbook 2005 Soft White 2009

How much is Chase Anela Rolison's net worth?

Mack 10 at the How The West Was Won Live In Concert. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity daughter has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her business endeavours. Conversely, her mother's net worth is pegged at $1.5 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her father, Mack 10, is allegedly worth $6 million.

Chase Anela Rolison's profiles

The 23-year-old is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

READ ALSO: How is the relationship between Coi Leray's dad, Benzino and his daughter?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Coi Leray's dad, Benzino. He is an American rapper, record producer, television personality and urban media proprietor.

Ray is best known for appearing on the VH1 reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and being Coi Leray's dad. Benzino's relationship with his family has been topping headlines on numerous occasions.

Source: Briefly News