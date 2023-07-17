Chase Anela Rolison is T-Boz and rapper Mack 10's daughter
Chase Anela Rolison is an American celebrity child best known as T-Boz's daughter with her husband Mack 10. T-Boz, a renowned singer and on-screen star, has won four Grammy Awards for her natural talent. On the other hand, Mack 10 is a rapper widely recognized as the CEO of Hoo-Bangin' Records.
Chase is also the founder of Anela Beauty, a cosmetic and personal care company. Discover more juicy details about her here.
Chase Anela Rolison's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Chase Anela Rolison
|Nickname
|Chase
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|20 October 2000
|Age
|23 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Birthplace
|Atlanta, Georgia, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Campbell Hall School, University of Southern California
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in kilograms
|65
|Weight in pounds
|143
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|T-Boz and Mack 10
|Siblings
|Chance
|Profession
|Businesswoman
|Net worth
|$500,000
How old is Chase Anela Rolison?
Chase Anela Rolison (aged 23 as of 2023) was born on 20 October 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Her zodiac sign is Libra.
Chase Anela Rolison's parents
Who is Chase Rolison's father? Mack 10 and T-Boz met in 1999 during a video shoot for the song Unpretty. After dating for a year, the duo tied the knot on 19 August 2000. However, in June 2004, T-Boz filed for divorce and requested a restraining order against the hip-hop star.
She accused Mack 10 of physical abuse and infidelity. In 2012, T-Boz relocated to Los Angeles, California, USA, for Chase to be closer to her father.
Chase Anela Rolison's height
The entrepreneur stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Rolison has black hair and eyes.
What is T-Boz famous for?
With a career spanning over three decades, T-Boz has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:
- Out All Night (1992)
- Living Single (1995)
- Belly (1998)
- Ultra Sound (1999)
- Born to Diva (2003)
- The Apprentice (2009)
- Black Dynamite (2014)
- Trolland (2016)
- Lip Sync Battle (2017)
- After Masks (2021)
What does Mack 10 do for a living?
The hip-hop star has sold nearly 11 million records combining his solo and group works. Here is a summary of his studio albums:
|Album
|Year
|Mack 10
|1995
|Based on a True Story
|1997
|The Recipe
|1998
|The Paper Route
|2000
|Bang or Ball
|2001
|Hustla's Handbook
|2005
|Soft White
|2009
How much is Chase Anela Rolison's net worth?
The celebrity daughter has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her business endeavours. Conversely, her mother's net worth is pegged at $1.5 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her father, Mack 10, is allegedly worth $6 million.
Chase Anela Rolison's profiles
The 23-year-old is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.
READ ALSO: How is the relationship between Coi Leray's dad, Benzino and his daughter?
Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Coi Leray's dad, Benzino. He is an American rapper, record producer, television personality and urban media proprietor.
Ray is best known for appearing on the VH1 reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and being Coi Leray's dad. Benzino's relationship with his family has been topping headlines on numerous occasions.
Source: Briefly News