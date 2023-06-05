Russell Simmons II biography: What does he do for a living?

Russell Russy Simmons, popularly known as Russell Simmons II, is an American rapper, singer, actor, and songwriter. He came to the limelight as the son of Joseph Simmons, a legendary singer and musician. What shows are Russell Simmons II on? Learn more about his music, movies, and whereabouts.

Russy attends the 2009 Life Project for Africa benefit at Ben and Jack's Restaurant on November 10, 2009, in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark)

Source: Getty Images

Russell Simmons II is also celebrated for appearing in the series Run's House. The reality show is about the family life of his father, former Run-DMC rapper and hip-hop music pioneer Joseph Simmons, aka Rec Run. As a musician, he has been part of successful tracks such as The Christmas Song, Find Your Love and Someone Like You.

65 kgsll Simmons II's profiles and bio

Full name Russell Simmons II Nickname Russy Date of birth August 30, 1997 Age 25 years (As of 2023) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Saddle River, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African- American Religion Christianity Occupation Rapper, Actor Label Jam Records Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 65kgs Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Parents Joseph Simmons and Justine Jones Siblings Daniel, Russel, Joseph Ward, Angela, and Vanessa Social media Instagram , YouTube Net worth $5 million

What is Russell Simmons II's age?

Russy was born on August 30, 1997, in Saddle River, Bergen County, New Jersey, USA. He is 25 years old as of 2023 and holds American nationality. His ethnicity is African-American.

Russy attends as WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of The New Series Growing Up Hip Hop on December 10, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil)

Source: Getty Images

Who are Russell Simmons II's parents?

His father is Joseph Simmons, a famous musician, rapper, and actor. His mother's name is Justine Jones, a jewellery seller.

Who are Russell Simmons II's siblings?

Russy has three siblings: Two brothers named Daniel' Diggy' Simmons and Rusell, and a sister, Victoria Anne Simmons, who succumbed to omphalocele. He also has three half-siblings from his father's marriage to Valerie Vaughn in 1983. They are Joseph Ward, Angela, and Vanessa Simmons.

What is Russell Simmons II's height?

Russy is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs around 65 kg. He has black hair and black eyes.

Russell Simmons II's Instagram

Russel is active on Instagram with the username @simmons_russell. He boasts over 44.4k followers.

Russell Simmons II's father

Russell Wendell Simmons is an American entrepreneur, writer, and record executive. He was born in Queens, New York City, United States of America, on October 4, 1957. He is credited for producing and managing top artists such as Kurtis Blow, Jimmy Spicer, Run DMC, and Whodini.

Russell joined hands with producer Rick Rubin and founded Def Jam Records. They signed some top artists such as Jay-Z, DMX, and Kanye West.

Hip-hop mogul Russell attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party on January 8, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg)

Source: Getty Images

Who is the owner of Phat Farm?

In 1992, Russell Simmons launched Phat Farm, a successful men's clothing fashion line. It later branched to Baby Phat, a female clothing line.

What does Russell Simmons II do?

Russy is an upcoming singer and actor. As a musician, he has sung and rapped several songs such as Find Your Love and The Christmas Song. He is also a celebrated actor and has appeared in several top films and television shows.

The singer is signed to Jam Records. Russy was also nominated for the Teen Choice Award for Choice Male Reality Star in 2005

Russell Simmons II's movies

Simmons II has appeared in the following films:

2005: Run's House

2006: Total Request Live

2011: In The Flow

2014: Rev Run's Sunday Suppers

2016: Rev Runs Around the World

Lesser known facts about Russell Simmons II

He has a YouTube channel, Russy Simmons, where he uploads his songs. In 2005, he was nominated for an MTV Award for Male Star. In 2005, he debuted his career in MTN's Run's House reality show. He rose to prominence after appearing on the Run's House. His nickname is Russy. His sister, Victoria Anne Simmons, died of omphalocele.

What is Russell Simmons II's net worth?

He has a net worth estimated at $6 million. He derives his earnings from his successful career as a professional actor, singer, and entrepreneur. He also earns from endorsements with brands such as CenturyLink.

How much is Russell Simmons's net worth?

His father, Joseph Simmons, has a net worth estimated at $350 million. He is celebrated as an American entrepreneur and Hip-hop mogul.

Above is everything you need to know about Russell Simmons II, famous as the son of the legendary American rapper Joseph Simmons. Russy also rose to prominence after appearing on the show Run's House.

READ ALSO: The biography of George Virginia Morgan, Jeffrey Dean's daughter

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the biography of George Virginia Morgan. Who is she? George Virginia Morgan is one of the most renowned celebrity kids in the world, thanks to her status as Jeffrey Dean's daughter with famous actress Hilarie Burton.

Who is Jeffrey Dean? She is an American on-screen star best known for starring in the AMC horror drama series The Walking Dead.

Source: Briefly News