Meet Justin Herbert's girlfriend: The life story of Taylor Bisciotti

Taylor Bisciotti is a Los Angeles-based sports journalist who works as an anchor and reporter for the NFL Network. She is rumoured to be quarterback Justin Herbert's girlfriend. Read on below for more on their relationship.

Taylor Bisciotti is an anchor and reporter for the NFL Network. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Bisciotti's love for football was influenced by her upbringing. She grew up with brothers and male cousins who were football fanatics, and they would watch NFL games together. Taylor is also a fashion enthusiast and an advocate for mental and physical health.

Taylor Bisciotti's profiles summary and bio

Full name Taylor Bisciotti Date of birth 5th October 1991 Age 31 years in 2023 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) Gender Female Orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend NFL quarterback Justin Herbert Alma mater University of Georgia Profession Sports journalist Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Website taylorbisciotti.com

Does Justin Herbert have a girlfriend?

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is rumoured to be dating NFL Network reporter Taylor Bisciotti. The two were first seen hanging out together multiple times in 2021. However, they are yet to confirm the nature of their relationship.

Taylor Bisciotti's age

The journalist was born on 5th October 1991, in Atlanta, Georgia. She is 31 years in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Libra. Little is known regarding Taylor Bisciotti's parents, but she was raised as the only girl in the household alongside big brother Kyle and three older male cousins.

The sports journalist was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Bisciotti's education

Bisciotti attended Lovett School in Georgia, United States. She is an alumnus of the University of Georgia (UGA), where she pursued a double major in business marketing and broadcast journalism.

Taylor Bisciotti's career

After graduating from UGA, Bisciotti did her internship at WUSA9 station in Washington, DC. She was then hired as a sideline reporter for ESPN and SEC Network. She later hosted for Sporting News before joining the NFL Network as an anchor and reporter. Taylor is the youngest on-air reporter ever to work for the NFL Network.

Bisciotti co-hosts the Let's Catch Up NFL Apple podcast with Sam Betesh. She is also actively involved in philanthropic work and female empowerment programs and advocates for healthy living. Her family hosts a yearly fashion show and luncheon with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

Taylor Bisciotti is the youngest reporter ever recruited by the NFL Network. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Bisciotti's net worth

The NFL Network reporter has an estimated net worth of $600,000. She earns an approximate salary of $85,000.

Taylor Bisciotti's measurements

The Atlanta-born journalist is 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) tall and weighs about 61 kg (134 lbs). She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Is Taylor Bisciotti related to Ravens owner?

Taylor is the niece of Baltimore Ravens majority owner Steve Bisciotti. She was inspired by the businessman to enter sports journalism, which is male-dominated.

Billionaire Steve bought NFL's Baltimore Ravens in 2004. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

What is Steve Bisciotti's net worth

Forbes estimates Steve Bisciotti's fortune to be $6.2 billion in 2023. He co-founded Allegis Group in 1983 with Jim Davis, and it is currently one of the largest staffing firms in the world, with about $12.3 billion in annual revenue. He owns the NFL's Baltimore Ravens team, which is worth over $3.4 billion in 2023.

What is the age of Justin Herbert?

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was born on 10th March 1998 in Eugene, Oregon, United States. He is 25 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

How big is Justin Herbert now?

The NFL athlete is 6 feet 6 inches (1.98 m) tall. His recorded weight in 2020 was 236 lbs (107 kg), but he added a few extra pounds to weigh about 245 pounds in 2022.

Who cut Justin Herbert's hair?

Herbert is known for his signature flowing mane. He decided to get a buzz haircut in November 2020 from John Lott, who works as the Los Angeles Chargers' strength and conditioning coach. He grew the hair back.

Justin Herbert plays as a quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers. Photo: Courtney Culbreath

Source: Getty Images

Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Taylor Bisciotti, continues to do great in sports journalism. She had a clear vision from an early age, and her rise has been spectacular. Justin has also proven to be a skilled quarterback since being drafted in 2020.

