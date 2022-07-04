Global site navigation

by  Justine De Lange

The online content creation market on various social media platforms has become incredibly saturated, and it is challenging to keep up with every newcomer. Lauren Alexis is one such creator that you should keep an eye on to watch her exciting rise to stardom. So, why is she special, and what all do we know about her? Here, we discuss all the information we could find on the adult content creator.

Who is Lauren from sidemen?
The star posts frequently on her social media pages. Photo: laurenalexis_x on Instagram (modified by author)
Platforms like YouTube can be accredited to her major success, with 1.28 million subscribers on her YouTube platform alone. Her TikTok page is even more impressive, with 2 million followers, followed by her Instagram account with 1.9 million followers. Her Twitter page has 553 thousand followers, and she has 210 thousand followers on Twitch. So, what makes her so unique? Before going into the details, here are some basic facts.

Profile summary and bio

Full nameLauren Alexis
NicknameLauren
Date of birth5 March 1999
Age23 years old
Zodiac signPisces
BirthplaceEssex, United Kingdom
Romantic orientationHeterosexual
Religious beliefsChristianity (rumoured)
Current residence London, United Kingdom
Current nationalityBritish
Marital statusSingle
Ethnicity Caucasian
GenderFemale
Weight55 kgs (estimated)
Height165 cm
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
ParentsUnconfirmed
SiblingsOne sister (unconfirmed)
ProfessionAdult star, content creator, social media personality, model
EducationUnconfirmed
Native languageEnglish
Social media profilesLauren Alexis (YouTube), @laurenalexis_x (Instagram)@LaurenAlexis_x (Twitter), @laurenalexis_x (TikTok)LaurenAlexis_x (Twitch), Lauren Alexis (Patreon)Lauren Alexis (Fansly)

Lauren Alexis’s biography does not give us too much information on the star, but after much deep digging, there are some more details we could find on the adult content creator. Here is a more in-depth analysis of the up-and-coming star that may be of interest.

Lauren Alexis’s age

The online sensation is just 23 years old as of July 2022, making her relatively young for her impressive current level of fame.

Lauren Alexis’s weight

She is considered average weight for a female of her age and height, at 55 kgs.

What is Lauren and Alexis's net worth?
Lauren documents her lifestyle online, including her fitness journey. Photo: laurenalexis_x on Instagram (modified by author)
Lauren Alexis’s height

Speaking of height, the model stands at an average size for a woman of around 165 cm.

Lauren Alexis’s nationality

As stated earlier, the social media sensation hails from the United Kingdom. Originally from Essex, she later moved to London and is believed to reside currently.

Lauren Alexis’s career

Her career has been on the rise since she first started posting on her YouTube platform 'Lauren Alexis Vlogs' on 13 June 2016. However, she has since become inactive on that platform. Her main channel, 'Lauren Alexis', started on 16 March 2017 and has grown substantially since then. Between those pages, she created Instagram, OnlyFans, Twitter, Twitch, and Fansly accounts, each of which has gained a massive following. Her content ranges from clothing hauls and reactions to other age-sensitive content.

Who is Lauren from sidemen?
Her posts gather major traction on social media. Photo: laurenalexis_x on Instagram (modified by author)
Lauren Alexis’s net worth

The exact amount of Lauren Alexis’s salary through her social media platforms cannot be determined because it is not public knowledge, and she has not disclosed it. As a result, her exact net worth is also unclear, but various sources state the amount to be around $7 million.

Lauren Alexis may be a new name within the content creation world, but if her social media statistics are anything to go by, she has already become an internet force to be reckoned with. So, keep an eye on her social media pages to watch her career go from strength to strength!

