Get to know Lauren DeLeo, Jake Lacy's wife: age, bio, facts, profiles

Lauren DeLeo is best recognized as Jake Lacy's spouse. Jake Lacy is hailed for his portrayal of Pete Miller in the ninth and final season of The Office. Additionally, he is famous for playing Shane in the HBO satire comedy miniseries The White Lotus, which earned him a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Jake Lacy's wife, Lauren DeLeo, is among the low-key celebrity wives. She maintains a low profile, making it hard for fans to know more about her. However, we have defied the odds and uncovered these lesser-known facts about her.

Lauren Deleo's profile and bio summary

Famous as Jake Lacy's wife Gender Female Year of birth 1982 Place of birth New Jersey Nationality American Ethnicity American Education West Orange High School, University of Southern California Degree Communications Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Jake Lacy Children 2 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Online presence Instagram

How old is Lauren DeLeo?

Lauren DeLeo (age 41 years as of 2023) was born in 1982 in New Jersey. Her exact date of birth remains unknown.

Education profile

Lauren was raised in West Orange, where she attended West Orange High School. She then enrolled at the University of Southern California, graduating with a communications degree.

Lauren DeLeo's job

DeLeo relocated to New York at 17 to pursue her modelling career. She worked with notable brands like Calvin Klein, Polo, and Tommy Hilfiger. She also worked with brands including D&G, Versace, and Armani after Marc Jacobs later chose her to represent his fragrance line. She debuted in Vogue Italia in 2007 before appearing in Harper's Bazaar.

The model has appeared on the covers of other publications, including Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, Elle, and W Magazine. Additionally, Lauren acted as a model for brands like DKNY Jeans, Gap, and Banana Republic.

DeLeo has also appeared in advertising for goods and services. She contributed to advertisements for brands including Victoria's Secret and Calvin Klein. She additionally appeared on the runways for brands like Donna Karan, Michael Kors, and Prada.

Lauren DeLeo's net worth

Lauren DeLeo's worth remains unknown. Her husband, Jake Lacy, has a net worth of $500,000.

Lauren DeLeo and Jake Lacy's relationship

The lovebirds met in Brooklyn, New York, when DeLeo established her modeling career. They dated for a while before eventually tying the knot on 22 August 2015 in Dorset, Vermont. They are blessed with two children.

Current residence

Lauren DeLeo lives in Connecticut with her husband and children. Lacy revealed in an interview that his family stays in one area for a short while because his job requires travelling.

Lauren DeLeo is best known as the wife of American actor Jake Lacy. Like her husband, she is also in the entertainment industry and pursued a successful modelling career.

