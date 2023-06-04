What does Kyoko Chan Cox, Yoko Ono's daughter do? Everything to know

Kyoko Chan Cox is a Japanese actress best known for starring in the films Bed Peace (1969) and The Real Yoko Ono (2001). Additionally, she is widely regarded as the daughter of Yoko Ono and Anthony Cox. Ono is a renowned multimedia artist, singer, songwriter and peace activist, while Anthony is an American film producer and art promoter.

Kyoko Chan Cox at the Lennon Broadway Opening Night in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Robin Platzer

The celebrity's daughter gives meaning to the famous phrase, "the apple does not fall far from the tree." She took up acting as a profession and followed in her mother's footsteps. An in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about her.

Kyoko Chan Cox's profile and bio summary

Full name Kyoko Chan Cox Nickname Kyoko Gender Female Date of birth 8 August 1963 Age 60 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Tokyo, Japan Current residence Denver, Colorado, USA Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Education Walter Reed Middle School Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Jim Helfrich Children John David Yeisuke, Emi Ono Helfrich Parents Anthony Cox and Yoko Ono Half-sibling Sean Lennon Profession Actress Net worth $1 million- $5 million

How old is Kyoko Cox?

Kyoko Chan Cox at the Yoko Ono Sighting Leaving Da Silvano Restaurant in West Village, New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Marcel Thomas

Kyoko Chan Cox (aged 60 years old as of 2023) was born on 8 August 1963 in Tokyo, Japan. Her zodiac sign is Leo. As for Cox's education, she enrolled at the Walter Reed Junior High School for her secondary education.

Who are Kyoko Chan Cox's parents?

Chan's parents, Yoko Ono and Anthony Cox met in 1961 after he saw some of her artwork in an anthology. They tied the knot on 28 November 1962 but divorced on 2 February 1969. After a legal battle, Anthony was awarded custody of Chan.

However, in 1971, he vanished with Chan and joined a religious cult. Ono and her daughter never saw each other until 1994, when the latter was 30. Reportedly, they have maintained a good relationship since then.

Kyoko Chan Cox's siblings

Kyoko has one sibling called Sean Lennon. Lennon is a renowned American-British actor, musician and producer. He debuted in acting with the music video Michael Jackson: Smooth Criminal. Sean has also featured in several blockbusters, including Sean Lennon: Home, Awake (2010) and Front Row Boston (2016).

Kyoko Ono Cox (L) and her mother, Yoko Ono (R), leave a restaurant in New York City. Photo: Arnaldo Magnani

Relationship status

The actress was previously married to lawyer Jim Helfrich. They share two children; Emi Ono (born on 4 September 1997) and John David Yeisuke (born on 9 January 2000). The duo divorced on 18 January 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

What does Yoko Ono's daughter do?

The celebrity daughter started acting in 1966 in the short self-film No.4. She has since then starred in big-budget productions such as 3 Days in the Life.

How much is Kyoko Chan Cox's net worth?

The Japanese star has an estimated net worth of $1 million- $5 million in 2023. She primarily earns her income through her acting career. Her mother's net worth is allegedly $700 million, while her father's is $5 million. They have amassed their wealth from successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Kyoko Chan Cox's profiles

Yoko Ono at the 10th-anniversary celebration of The Beatles Love by Cirque du Soleil at the Mirage Hotel. Photo: Bryan Steffy

As of June 2023, Chan is not active on social media. She does not have a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account. Her photos can only be found on fan accounts.

Kyoko Chan Cox is a famous actress who has worked tirelessly to raise her career ranks. Despite her parents' prominence, she prefers maintaining a low-key lifestyle away from the internet's prying eyes.

