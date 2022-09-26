Who is Linsey Donovan? Age, boyfriend, career, height, profiles, net worth

Have you ever seen a Barbie doll in real life? Linsey Donovan is the closest that has ever been. She embodies beauty, boldness and creativity. The best part is that she has been sharing her craft with social media users and, as a result, attracting thousands of followers on the platforms. Her biography addresses all the speculations about her life and rise to fame.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Linsey Donovan realized she was obsessed with modelling when she was fifteen.

Source: UGC

Linsey Donovan made the bold move to pursue modelling it as a career. Luckily, the decision aligned with the popularity of social media platforms. After establishing a fanbase, she found ways for monetizing her craft. Barely four years in, Donovan has accumulated millions of US dollars and even bought her parents a palatial home! How incredible! Linsey Donovan's biography details her upbringing and how she became famous.

Linsey Donovan's profile summary and bio

Full name Linsey Donovan Nickname Bik*ni Barbie Gender Female Date of birth 5th July 2000 Age 22 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Maryland, United States of America Current residence Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Height in cm 162 cm Height in feet 5'4" Weight in kg 55 kg Weight in pounds 121 lbs Body type Slim and fit Profession Model, YouTuber, adult content creator Net worth Approximately $7.5 million Marital status Single Father Vincent Donovan Mother Mary Donovan Instagram Twitter YouTube Website

Linsey Donovan's age

She was born on 5th July 2000 to a Christian family in Maryland, United States of America. As of September 2022, she is twenty-two years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Linsey Donovan's boyfriend

Even though she has the perfect body and a gorgeous face, Linsey has not publicly connected with any males throughout her social media career. She is often alone during her shoots. And if she has a boyfriend, he is still a mystery.

Most people who pay on her Patreon account to access her content are males.

Linsey Donovan's height

Linsey stands 162 cm and weighs 55 kg. Her gorgeous blue eyes and blonde hair complement her perfectly slim and fit body.

Linsey Donovan's career

Linsey was born and raised in a humble family in Maryland, USA. During her teenage years, her family suffered financial setbacks.

When she turned eighteen, Donovan relocated to Florida to pursue her social media career. She had just completed her high school at Maryland High School. She leveraged the growth in social media to carve several careers and instantaneously became famous.

YouTube

Linsey uploaded her first video on YouTube in 2016. She must have been tasting the waters on the platform because, after that upload, she did not post anything else until two years later. She shared a sassy video in a cute outfit in her second upload. In a few months, her fanbase had tremendously increased, encouraging her to create more content on the platform.

Her content on YouTube cuts across bik*ni trials, designer dress trials, makeup tutorials and vlogs.

Onlyfans

In 2020, amidst the hype and buzz about the popularity of Onlyfans, she joined the bandwagon and started sharing explicit content on the platform. Her numbers ballooned, and within no time, she had also created a fanbase and was earning through her Patreon account. Unlike YouTube, she started making more money on Onlyfans; hence, she capitalized on it.

Real estate

Best believe Linsey is also into real estate. She was featured in BLING LIFE on the Truly YouTube Channel in 2021. In the episode, she revealed that she had invested all the income from her adult modelling career and social media. Currently, she owns seven houses worth more than $5 million. The houses are in different parts of America. She even got one for her horse, The Great Oz.

Linsey Donovan's net worth

Linsey has accumulated millions of US dollars to afford her lifestyle and assets in less than four years. Besides owning seven houses, Linsey owns a flashy Mercedes Benz, which she uses to traverse different parts of the country.

Linsey Donovan's wealth is approximately $7.5 million, although the figure keeps ballooning by the day.

Linsey Donovan's house

Barely four years since the debut of her career in adult modelling, Linsey is already impacting lives. Before she blew up, she was desperate to experience a lavish lifestyle. Therefore, she gifted her parents a new house.

These details about Linsey Donovan let you into her life. She has gotten this far because of her hard work and her consistency. For her age, she has achieved more than enough.

READ ALSO: Who is Lexi2legit? Age, family, real name, height, ethnicity, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published extensive details about Lexi2legit. She is a social media sensation famous for her banging body and gorgeous face. She is a beauty to behold, and her biography unpacks unknown facts about her life.

Lexi2legit has been in the limelight for a while, and her blowing popularity constantly earns her thousands of followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News