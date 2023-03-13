Who is Blueface's girlfriend? Everything about Chrisean Rock

Blueface and Chrisean Rock, an industry couple, have been putting on a show on social media for the last few months. They have spent hours arguing about their breakup, and their on-and-off relationship has sparked numerous controversies. What do we know about Chrisean?

Blueface's girlfriend was born in March 2000, and she was born in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: chriseanrockbabyy on Instagram (modified by author)

The Instagram star is known for posting a wide range of modelling photos in swimwear and streetwear brands and lifestyle content. She is a musician and dancer who has appeared in music videos and written music. Have a look at her biography.

Chrisean Rock's profiles

Full name Chrisean Malone Famous as Blueface's girlfriend Date of birth March 14, 2000 Age (as of 2023) 23 years old Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Profession Musician, Social Media Influencer, Model, and Entrepreneur Net worth (approx) $2 Million Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed (African American) Zodiac sign Pisces School/College Brainerd High School Height in inches (approx) 5′ 5″ Weight in kilograms (approx) 54 Instagram chriseanrockbabyy Youtube ChriseanRock Spotify Christeanrock

Chrisean Rock's age

Blueface and Rock have been accused of exploiting their problems to gain viewers on their reality show on Zeus Network. Photo: The K Word on Facebook (modified by author)

Chrisean Malone was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 14, 2000, where she spent most of her childhood. She resides in California, in the US, and she is a Christian who works as a songwriter and a musician. The 23-year-old is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 54 kg, and is of African American ethnicity.

Chrisean Rock's parents

Rock's mother is a housewife, and her father is in the military. Eugene and Charla Malone have 11 additional children and are residents of Baltimore. The details of their relationship as of 2023 remains scanty.

Rock’s education

Chrisean Rock finished her elementary education at Brainerd High School in Brainerd, Minnesota. She then began to pursue a career in singing and modelling. The musician enrolled at Santa Monica College in 2018 and graduated in 2020 with an Associate's Degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. She was also a standout track runner.

What is Chrisean Rock famous for?

The girl rose to prominence in 2020, and since February 2018, Chrisean Rock's songs Rainy Days and Vibe, have had millions of views on her YouTube channel. The hip-hop artist has only released a few tracks, but she is already famous.

Who is Blueface in a relationship with?

Outside of rap music, Blueface is known for his on-again, off-again relationship with the Maryland-based rapper. Blueface’s real name is Jonathan Porter.

How did Chrisean Rock meet Blueface?

The rapper's relationship with Blueface began in 2020 when he launched his OnlyFans reality show, Blue Girls Club. She was among a group of ladies invited to Blueface's mansion for a month to compete. Her feelings towards Porter grew, and they began dating.

What happened to Blueface and Chrisean Rock?

In January 2023, the rapper told fans that the two would only be business associates in the future because he does not believe the child her girlfriend is carrying is his. Despite numerous relationship problems, the couple has always found a way to reconcile.

Rock's tooth had been the centre of contention in their volatile relationship with Blueface. Photo: chriseanrockbabyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Why is Chrisean missing a tooth?

Rock was known for her distinctive front-toothless appearance. In 2020, the Maryland native was knocked out during a brawl on Blue's Onlyfans reality show, Blue Girls Club. Chrisean Rock's tooth took a while before getting treated, but her sudden rise to fame may have prompted her desire to fill the void.

What TV show is Chrisean Rock on?

South Central Baddies is seven episodes show that focuses on the trials and tribulations of the Hip Hop couple. The complex covers their unconventional and turbulent relationship's ups and downs.

The reality show starring the two musicians has sparked outrage after an episode depicted the couple in a violent altercation. Rock is shown attacking Blueface with a bottle, causing him to bleed from the head.

Chrisean Rock's net worth

This talented star makes money in a variety of ways. Rock makes money by singing, rapping, and writing songs. Aside from that, she earns money through modelling and is compensated for videos posted on her YouTube channel.

Rock's relationship with Blueface has been on display for the last few months, and it's been pure disorderly chaos. From being arrested for fighting in public to their other crazy antics, it appears to be another toxic relationship story, but she refuses to give up on her man.

