Acting has become a highly rated and recognized profession in the entertainment world. Some of those who have made it are now reaping the fruits of their hard labour after having a successful career. One such celebrity is Athena Faris, an American actress who works in the AV industry. She is famous for her prowess in acting and modelling. How old is Faris? How did she start her career? Continue reading to get these and much more!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Athena looking all beautiful! Photo: @Farris

Source: Instagram

Known for her unique creativity and multiple talents, Athena Faris posts various unique and engaging content on her social media accounts. Besides her exceptional musical talent, the young girl impresses the world with her funny and creative videos on TikTok and other social media platforms. Due to her popularity, she has many followers. Explore more about Athena’s age, height, body measurements, and many more facts about her.

Profile

Stage name: Athena Faris

Athena Faris Real name: Athena Faris

Athena Faris Profession: Acting, Modelling

Acting, Modelling Birthday: January 15, 1997

January 15, 1997 Age: 25 years (As of 2022)

25 years (As of 2022) Gender: Female

Female Birthplace: Sacramento, United States

Sacramento, United States Hometown: Sacramento, California, United States

Sacramento, California, United States Nationality: American

American Food habit: Non-Vegetarian

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Background info

Athena looking all beautiful! Photo: @Farris

Source: Instagram

How old is Athena? The American adult film actress and model was born on January 15, 1997, in Sacramento, California, USA. She is 25 years old as of 2022. She is Caucasian by ethnicity.

Career

She began her professional career in 2017 when she was 20 years of age. In the beginning, she was into semi-nudes before she fully graduated to acting in adult films. When she is not in front of the cameras, she likes to spend her time on sunny beaches of California or hiking the hills within LA. She has an undying love for untouched nature and expresses it through photography.

Athena Faris's net worth 2022

The young actress looking amazing! Photo: @Farris

Source: Instagram

What is Athena Faris's salary? She earns a monthly salary of $4000. Her primary source of income is from movies. From a young age, she realized the power of social media, and she started investing more time in it by sharing videos with her target audience. Due to her creative content, she attracted many fans subscribing to her social media platforms, thus earning her a lot of money. She has managed to establish herself as a successful social media personality during her teenage years. She is guesstimated to be worth over $100,000.

Body (Height, weight, eye color, hair color)

She has a slim body with brown eyes and blonde hair that gives her that elegant look. She has a height of 5 feet 4 inches which is equivalent to 163 cm. Also, she has worked on maintaining her body weight, which stands at 59 kgs, equal to 110 lbs. If you look at her closely, you will see different tattoos on her body. For instance, she has an elephant on the left side of her lower abdomen, flowers on the inside right wrist, and texts across her right foot.

Athena Faris facts

Athena looking all beautiful in a blue dress! Photo: @Farris

Source: Instagram

She has the power and ability to touch lives through inspiring messages to value yourself and unplug from those who belittle you!

She has a unique, confident, and enthusiastic style representing some of the mega brands she has collaborated with.

Within a year after making her first Instagram post, she had gained more than 400k followers.

Most of her posts are updates on her daily life and fashion updates.

Under her guidance, she has become a social media sensation in her own right.

Yellow is one of her favorite colors.

The majority of her posts are selfies showcasing her latest hairstyle or clothing style.

She prefers men to women during filming.

She won the CherryPimps Cherry of the Month for March 2020 and the 2019 AVN Awards Trophy Girl.

She is a non-vegetarian.

Scarlett Sage is her best buddy.

The actress loves the sun and dislikes cold weather, which makes her dislike playing in the snow.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Athena Faris. The social media star has also gained popularity for her athenafarisx TikTok account, where she posts storytime and comedy videos. Briefly.co.za wishes the young actress the best in her career and life endeavors!

READ ALSO: Michael Moore net worth, age, movies, Rumble, podcast, shows

In other news, Briefly.co.za recently reported on April 2, 2021, about the Michael Moore net worth, age, movies, Rumble, podcast, and shows. The big question is, who is Michael Moore? He is a renowned American filmmaker, author, and political activist. He makes documentaries about American politics and social injustices.

Michael Moore Rumble podcast has over 25 million downloads. He invites diverse people from comedians, politicians to the people who tried to kill him.

Source: Briefly News