American basketball player LeBron James plays professionally for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. His two sons are frequently recognized as the upcoming finest athletes who will likely replace him in the sport. Bryce, one of his sons, is in the high school basketball team. Who is the son of Lebron?

The basketball player has quickly gained popularity in the sport in recent times. When he was three years old, he began playing basketball and is now a talented young player who is ready to take his basketball career to greater heights. This is everything we know about Bryce James and why he is primed for NBA greatness.

Bryce Maximus James' profiles and bio

Full name Bryce Maximus James Famous for Celebrity child Birthday June 14 2007 Age (as of 2023) 15 years old Zodiac sign Gemini Profession Basketball player Birthplace Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity African-American Alma mater Sierra Canyon High School Qualification High school student Height in inches (approx) 6′6″ Weight in kilograms (approx) 69 Instagram _justbryce

How old is LeBron's youngest son?

The shooting guard will turn 16 in June 2023. Bryce Maximus James' age makes him a poised young elite athlete who has been active since he was born in 2007 to his parents in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, United States. By 2023, the young man of African American descent will be in the ninth grade. He identifies himself as a Christian.

Bryce Maximus' parents

He is the brother of Bronny James and the second son of Lebron James and Savannah Brinson. LeBron played basketball and football, while Savannah participated in cheerleading and played softball in high school.

His sister Zhuri Nova is eight years old and the last born. His mother, Savannah, is a well-known interior designer and internet celebrity. Bryce has gained fame because of his basketball prowess, even as his father is a celebrity. Bryce James is a 165-pound Shooting Guard from Chatsworth, CA.

How old is LeBron's son, Bronny?

Born October 6, 2004, in Cleveland, USA, Lebron's firstborn son will turn 19 in October 2023. He is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard who regularly competes with his younger brother.

Bryce Maximus James' net worth

It is unknown how much the son of the famous Professional NBA Player is worth. Bryce could debut in the NBA as early as 2026.

What is Bryce Maximus James' height?

The talented player is 6'6" and is considered an NBA player in the future because of his physical attributes, and he is still developing. In the recent past, his growth spurt means that he is now taller than Bronny despite being younger.

Bryce Maximus James' ranking

He is currently a four-star recruit and the No. 41 player in the class of 2023. LeBron's son is a highly talented player and one of the top talents to watch in the recruiting class of 2025. Bryce is an outside shooter who is improving his bounce and body control. When he was 11, his father seemed to like his ball-handling skills, and according to him, he was the best shooter in the basketball-playing family.

Do both of LeBron's sons play basketball?

Yes, the two sons of a famous player are high-school basketball players who have participated in the Sierra Canyon School team. Bronny might play in the NBA in the 2024–2025 season as his brother continues honing his shooting guard skills. The brothers recently shared the court as teammates for the first time, participating in a European trip with the California Basketball Club.

Is Bryce better than Bronny?

In addition to their athletic abilities, Bryce and Bronny have their father's gift of being naturally charismatic. Maximus will carry on LeBron's Basketball legacy because he gets better every day, even if Bronny has gotten most of the attention.

Conversely, Bronny would be more of a novelty or a means of getting his father onto an NBA team. However, these two are competent in their technique. NBA fans were intrigued when Bryce announced on his Instagram Story that Duquesne University had offered him a Division I basketball scholarship.

LeBron James

The three-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist is one of the most dominant players in league history. He has won four NBA titles, four MVP awards, and numerous other honours. The Los Angeles Lakers Power forward might play in the league long enough to watch his sons play.

It might be challenging to stand out when your father is an NBA player and your older brother is a highly sought-after recruit, but Bryce Maximus James has been doing just that. The youngest son of the NBA legend is prepared to advance his basketball career as a well-known NBA player. Lebron's children follow in his footsteps due to his success, and he coaches them to be the best players.

