Jonathan Roumie's wife: Is the American actor married?

Jonathan Roumie is an American actor and voice artist best known for portraying Jesus Christ in the television series The Chosen. In 2020, he bagged a Movieguide Award for his natural talent and zeal. Due to his popularity and religious dedication, many are curious about Roumie’s personal life, including his marital status. This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Jonathan Roumie's wife?’’

Jonathan Roumie at the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards (L). The actor at Gaumont Champs-Élysées Cinema (R). Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Roumie has served as a Holy Communion minister within the Catholic Church. He is an advocate of humility, charity, and ecumenism and opposes abortion.

The on-screen star is a keynote speaker at March For Life and a member of the Catholics in Media Associates. He often hosts Instagram live devotions and prays the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy. Discover exciting facts about Jonathan’s personal and professional life.

Jonathan Roumie's profile summary and bio

Full name Jonathan Roumie Nickname Jonathan Gender Male Date of birth 1 July 1974 Age 49 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater School of Visual Arts Height 6’ (183 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Profession Actor Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

Jonathan Roumie’s wife

Is Jonathan Roumie married? The Jesus Revolution star is not married and does not have a wife or kids.

Actor Jonathan Roumie at the Premiere Of Netflix's The Chosen - Season 3 at Le Grand Rex in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Original

However, speculation about Jonathan’s marriage arose when a wedding registry surfaced on Hollywood Mask, linking him to a woman named Hannah Vanorman, suggesting that the duo exchanged nuptials in June 2020.

Other online sources have also linked Roumie to women named Diane, Sarah and Maria. But none of these ladies has any connection with the actor.

In 2022, he debunked the false rumours that he is married and has children through a Facebook live video, saying:

According to the internet, I am married to a woman named Diane in Canada, but I do not know who that person is. So, none of that is true. I am not married to anyone, and I do not have kids.

It is unclear whether Jonathan intends to marry someday and start a family. But he is wholly focused on his career and spiritual development for now.

How old is Jonathan Roumie?

Jonathan Roumie (aged 49 as of 2024) was born on 1 July 1974 in New York City, New York, USA. The actor’s father was born in Egypt but is of Syrian descent, while his mother is Irish.

Jonathan Roumie at the premiere of Jesus Revolution held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: UGC

Before they met in New York, Jonathan’s mom was raised on a farm in Ireland, and his dad was raised in Cairo, Egypt. Roumie was baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church but later converted to Catholicism after relocating from New York to its suburbs.

Regarding his education, the on-screen star holds a bachelor’s degree in film from the School of Visual Arts. After graduating from college, he played drums in a friend’s rock band before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

Jonathan Roumie’s height

How tall is Jonathan Roumie? The Hollywood star stands 6 feet (183 cm) tall. As per reports, he weighs 165 lbs (75 kg). Roumie features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What does Jonathan Roumie do for a living?

Jonathan debuted as a production assistant and worked his way up to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

However, his journey has been marred by poverty and disappointments. In a 2023 interview with Fox News, Roumie narrated how starring in The Chosen changed his life.

I was in a pit, and God lent me a hand and brought me out. I was broke. I was in debt. I had enough food for the day to last a day. I surrendered my entire life, my career, and everything that I had and did not have over to God. And that day, He blessed me with a massive financial miracle that changed my relationship with Him entirely and forever.

The actor also shared that The Chosen came into his life three months after surrendering his life to Christ.

Hollywood star Jonathan Roumie posing for a photo at Cinepolis Antara in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales

Source: UGC

Regarding the challenges that come with his role as Jesus Christ, the star said:

Very often, I do not feel worthy of playing Jesus. I struggle with that a lot. But I also acknowledge what God has done for my life due to playing Christ and how God has changed my life.

Roumie has starred in several other films and TV shows beyond The Chosen. Below are some of his acting credits:

Celebrity Deathmatch (2000-2002)

(2000-2002) Be My Brother (2001)

(2001) Oh! Be Joyful! (2006)

(2006) West 32nd (2007)

(2007) Law & Order (2008)

(2008) All My Children (2011)

(2011) Parenthood (2012)

(2012) Lunar (2013)

(2013) Half-Life: Raise the Bar (2013)

(2013) Joe, Joe & Jane (2013)

(2013) Preying for Mercy (2014)

(2014) NCIS: Los Angeles (2015)

(2015) The Funeral Guest (2015)

(2015) The Good Wife (2016)

(2016) Life Hack (2017)

(2017) The Mind Project (2017)

(2017) Ballers (2019)

(2019) Reality Queen! (2020)

(2020) Washingtonia (2021)

(2021) Jesus Revolution (2023)

In 2022 and 2023, Jonathan received two Movieguide Award nominations for his appearance in The Chosen.

What is Jonathan Roumie’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth reports Roumie’s net worth to be $2 million at the time of writing. His income primarily stems from his successful acting career.

Jonathan Roumie at The Empire Cinema in Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair

Source: UGC

Jonathan Roumie’s profiles

The New York City native is active on social media. He has 1.5 million Instagram followers and 236k followers on Facebook. In addition, he has 51.6k Twitter followers and 12.2k followers on TikTok as of 3 April 2024.

The topic of Jonathan Roumie’s wife has been a subject of curiosity and speculation among his fans and the general public. However, the actor is unmarried and is not a father. He prefers keeping details about his personal life under wraps and away from the internet’s prying eyes.

READ ALSO: Who is Eric Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband? Everything about him

As published on Briefly.co.za, Eric Maurice became popular the day he started a relationship with the famous and award-winning Hollywood actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Eric Maurice was Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband; they married for over a decade between 1990 and 2001. Sheryl once said that at some point in her life, she only wanted to focus on her life.

Source: Briefly News