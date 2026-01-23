Meet Alejandra Baleato Marichal, José Fernández's ex-wife

Alejandra Baleato Marichal started dating the late José Fernández in high school. The ex-couple were married for one and a half years in the early 2010s, but the public found out about their marriage when the MLB All-Star pitcher met his untimely death in 2016.

José Fernández married Alejandra Baleato Marichal in December 2012 before he made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins.

The couple's marriage was short-lived due to the pitcher's work commitments.

José was expecting a daughter with his girlfriend, Maria Arias, when he died in a September 2016 boating accident off the coast of Miami Beach at the age of 24.

Alejandra Baleato Marichal's profile summary

Full name Alejandra Baleato Marichal Date of birth September 2, 1992 Age 33 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Uruguay Ex-husband José Fernández (2012-2014) Education Braulio Alonso High School

Alejandra Baleato Marichal hails from South America

José Fernández's ex-wife, Alejandra, was born on September 2, 1992, in Uruguay. Her family later moved to the United States and settled in Tampa, Florida.

The late José was also a South American, born and raised in Cuba. He made several failed attempts to leave Cuba and even served time in prison before he eventually made it in 2008 at the age of 15.

Alejandra Baleato Marichal and José Fernández's short marriage

José and Alejandra met as teenagers at Braulio Alonso High School in Tampa, Florida, where the athlete was on the baseball team. The ex-couple started dating in 2009.

They tied the knot on December 2, 2012, in Tampa, Florida, when they were both 20 years old, according to a marriage certificate obtained by TMZ. Their marriage lasted only 18 months. José Fernández's lawyer, Ralph Fernández, told the Miami Herald in February 2017 that the pitcher's work caused the rift.

It was short-term. The marriage became stressful — he became famous. He travelled, and problems arose. I don't think they were mature enough to handle it. It was resolved amicably.

Despite being José Fernández's wife for less than two years, Alejandra Baleato told the Miami Herald that the MLB pitcher's death was difficult for her. She attended his memorial service in Miami, Florida.

José Fernández's child was born after his death

The late Miami Marlins pitcher announced five days before his death on September 25, 2016, that he was expecting his first child with his girlfriend, psychology student Maria Arias. He captioned the post from his deleted Instagram account:

I'm so glad you came into my life. I'm ready for where this journey is gonna take us together. Family first.

José Fernández's daughter, Penelope Jo Fernández, was born on February 24, 2017, five months after his passing. Maria told People in April 2017 that the late MLB All-Star pitcher picked the name, which was inspired by a Spanish song.

He loved her from the moment she was conceived. Everyone knew how excited he was to be a dad; he made sure of it.

What actually happened to José Fernández?

The MLB right-hand pitcher passed away after his 32-foot SeaVee boat hit a rocky jetty at Government Cut off South Beach in Miami Beach. The incident happened around three in the morning on September 25, 2016. José Fernández was reportedly speeding at 65.7 miles per hour.

The then 24-year-old was with his two friends, 27-year-old Emilio Jesus Macias and 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero, who also died. They were discovered by the Coast Guard personnel on patrol. José Fernández's cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries to the head and body sustained during the crash and drowning.

Autopsy results showed that José had a blood-alcohol content of 0.147, which is nearly twice the legal limit in Florida. Toxicology reports also found traces of cocaine in his system.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) concluded that Fernández was the one operating the boat due to the manner of injuries sustained. His DNA was also found on the steering wheel and throttle.

Emilio and Eduardo's families sued the MLB player's estate for wrongful death, each seeking $2 million. Had José survived the accident, he would have been charged with the deaths of his friends, vessel homicide, reckless operation of a vessel, and boating while intoxicated.

How much was José Fernández worth when he died?

José Fernández's estate was valued at between $2 million and $3 million in 2016, according to UPI. The late right-handed pitcher was drafted in 2011 but made his first Major League pitch for the Miami Marlins in April 2013 at 20.

During his four seasons in the MLB, José's total career earnings were estimated to be $6.576 million, according to Spotrac. He signed a $490,000 contract with the Miami Marlins in 2013, $635,000 in 2014, $651,000 in 2015, and $2.8 million in 2016.

Fernández was expected to obtain a contract of over $200 million when he reached free agency in late 2018, according to ESPN. His estate reportedly received a $1.05 million accidental death payment and $450,000 in life insurance through Major League Baseball's benefits package.

Who inherited José Fernández's estate?

José Fernández did not have an enforceable will at the time of his death. In March 2017, Miami-Dade Judge Maria Korvick ruled that his estate be split between his mother, Maritza Gómez and his girlfriend, Maria Arias.

In June 2017, former Miami Marlins president David Samson facilitated the creation of a trust for José's daughter Penelope. He assured the family that the team will continue to support them.

For Maria's standpoint, she would never have to worry about Penelope's education. She has an opportunity to go to school and graduate, debt-free... This was something we could do to at least get her into a position for a successful life... In addition to a yearly amount to his mom, every single year.

Conclusion

Alejandra Baleato Marichal became a familiar name in Major League Baseball as José Fernández's ex-wife and has continued to keep a low profile for over a decade since their divorce. She was with an important part of his life before the fame and chose a quieter life after his tragic death.

