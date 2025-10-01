All about Tarik Skubal's wife Jessica: marriage, kids, and updates

Tarik Skubal's wife and the mother of his two children, Jessica Skubal, has been by his side through the highs and lows of his baseball career. After meeting in high school, they both followed their passions: Tarik became an MLB pitcher, and Jessica, who loves numbers, became a Certified Public Accountant.

Tarik and Jessica at the All-MLB Team Show on November 14, 2024, in Las Vegas (L) and in December 2021 (R).

Key takeaways

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal married Jessica in November 2021, several years after they crossed paths in high school in Arizona.

Jessica is a Certified Public Accountant specialising in tax and previously worked at Deloitte, one of the Big Four global public accounting firms.

Tarik and Jessica have two children, including son Kasen Tyler Skubal.

Jessica Skubal's profile summary

Full name Jessica Skubal (née Valandingham) Place of birth Kingman, Arizona, United States Husband Tarik Skubal (2021 to date) Children Two Education Arizona State University (Bachelor of Accounting/Master's in Taxation) Yavapai College (Associate Business) Profession Tax CPA Social media Instagram LinkedIn Facebook

Tarik Skubal's wife has an accounting background

Jessica Skubal (formerly Valandingham) holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Arizona State University. She went on to complete a Master's in Taxation from the university's W.P. Carey School of Business in 2019.

She also earned an Associate Business qualification at Yavapai College. While discussing why she chose to study accounting, Jessica shared on the AWM Capital podcast in May 2022:

I've always liked working with numbers. When it came time to decide what to do in terms of college, it was a natural [choice] because I enjoyed what I was doing... I wanted to bring answers to a lot of small business questions.

Tarik's wife joined Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting firms, in June 2018 as a tax intern and was promoted to Tax Consultant in June 2019. She became a Tax Senior at the international professional services firm in June 2021, but has since quit practising as a CPA.

Five facts about Tarik Skubal's wife, Jessica.

Jessica and Tarik were high school sweethearts

Tarik met Jessica at Kingman Academy High School in Arizona. After graduation, the baseball star went to Seattle University to play for the Seattle Redhawks in the NCAA Division 1, while Jess attended Arizona State University. They maintained a long-distance relationship throughout their four years in college, making frequent visits to stay connected.

The Detroit Tigers pitcher proposed in December 2020. He shared the news on his Instagram with the caption "Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with this beautiful girl", while Jessica wrote on Facebook:

Can I relive this moment a million times? I love you always

Tarik Skubal and Jessica during their engagement day in December 2020.

Jessica and Tarik Skubal's wedding

Tarik Skubal married Jessica on November 20, 2021. Their ceremony was held at The Venue at the Grove in Phoenix, Arizona, and their dogs, Ella and Luna, served as ringbearers. The MLB left-hand pitcher shared pictures from the big day with the simple Instagram caption:

The best is yet to come!

Tarik Skubal and Jessica Skubal on their wedding day on November 20, 2021.

Tarik Skubal's children

Tarik Skubal's wife welcomed their first baby, son Kasen Tyler Skubal, on October 18, 2023. They became two-time parents in July 2025 with the arrival of their second child. The baseball star took a three-day paternity leave from July 23 to July 25 to be with Jessica and their newborn.

Skubal is often seen playing catch with his son Kasen in the stands before his games. He discussed the joy of doing that in an August 2025 interview with MLB.com, saying:

It's fun... It kind of puts life in perspective a little bit. It makes it a lot more special. All the work that you put in and all the time that you put in to go out there and play and be able to perform in front of your family, it makes all that stuff that you put in behind the scenes worth it.

Tarik Skubal and Jessica revealed their first pregnancy in June 2023.

Tarik and Jessica are active philanthropists

Jessica has been helping Tarik make an impact off the field through charity work. The couple are known for their support for Alternatives for Girls, a Detroit-based multi-service agency that empowers homeless and at-risk young women.

Tarik revealed in his 2024 interview with Athletic that he chose to work with the foundation after asking Jessica, who was raised by a single mother. Its mission also deeply resonated with them as parents. His work with Alternatives for Girls earned him a nomination for the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award.

FAQs

What nationality is Tarik Skubal?

Tarik is an American citizen born in Hayward, California, on October 20, 1996. The 6-foot-3 MLB pitcher lived in Fairfield, California, as a child before his family moved to Kingman, Arizona, when he was around 12 years old. Most of Tarik Skubal's family still resides in Arizona.

Tarik Skubal and Jessica Skubal in January 2023 (L) and in November 2022 (R).

Which Detroit Tigers are married?

Several Detroit Tigers MLB stars are married with kids, including:

Tarik Skubal: Married Jessica Skubal in 2021

Married Jessica Skubal in 2021 Colt Keith: The infielder married Kait Vickers on November 23, 2024, in D'Iberville, Mississippi, after meeting in 2020.

The infielder married Kait Vickers on November 23, 2024, in D'Iberville, Mississippi, after meeting in 2020. Karry Carpenter: The MLB outfielder married Lauren Burke in 2024

The MLB outfielder married Lauren Burke in 2024 Dillon Dingler: The baseball catcher married Alyssa Dingler on December 7, 2024, in Seaside, Florida

MLB utility player Matt Vierling, who joined the Detroit Tigers in 2023, has been in a long-term relationship with Allie Thomas since 2020. Zach McKinstry, also a utility player, proposed to Karra in February 2024.

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Athletics in the second inning at Sutter Health Park on August 25, 2025, in Sacramento, California.

Final word

Tarik Skubal's wife, Jessica Skubal, is his biggest supporter on and off the diamond as they grow their family. Since stepping down from her tax CPA position, she has been active in impactful community involvement alongside the MLB left-hand pitcher.

Source: Briefly News