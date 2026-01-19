Global site navigation

Mohau Nkota's biography: age, career stats, salary and Al-Ettifaq move
by  Bennett Yates reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
4 min read

Following his permanent transfer to Saudi Arabian Al-Ettifaq in July 2025, Mohau Nkota's name has been a topic of interest amongst football enthusiasts. The 21-year-old phenom conquered the CAF Champions League and Bafana Bafana glory before catching the interest of the Al-Ettifaq team.

Mohau Nkota plays for the Al-Ettifaq
Mohau Nkota on January 24, 2025 (L), on September 27, 2025 (R). Photo: @mohau_nkota_7 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Mohau Nkota, 21 years old as of January 2026, was born on November 9, 2004.
  • Mohau Nkota plays for Al-Ettifaq, having made a permanent transfer from Orlando Pirates in 2025.
  • The South African player hails from Kimberly, South Africa, where he first started playing football.
  • He earns an annual salary of R20 million.

Mohau Nkota's profile summary

Full name

Mohau Takatso Nkota

Date of birth

November 9, 2004

Age

21 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Kimberly, South Africa

Current residence

Saudi Arabia

Nationality

South African

Siblings

Tebza Mokoena

Relationship status

Single

Education

Bofilo Impilo School

Profession

Professional football player

Social media

Instagram

Exploring Mohau Nkota's age and early life

Mohau Nkota, whose full name is Mohau Takatso Nkota (aged 21 years old as of January 2026), was born on November 9, 2004, in Kimberly, South Africa. Nkota grew up in a football-loving community alongside his siblings. His older brother, Tebza Mokoena, showed local talent but never reached professional levels.

Nkota began playing football at the age of five in Kimberley, guided by coach Petrus Motseki Mohapi, who scouted him at an early age. Mohapi revealed this during an interview with ESPN. He said,

His house is just in front of my house, so I used to see him inside his yard just kicking a ball and then, I noticed something special from there onwards. We recruited him at an early age - I think he was five years old. I took it upon myself to take him to our team, so that we could start playing for our team in our development ranks.

Mohau's talent led him to Bofilo Impilo School and eventually Orlando Pirates' youth academy, where he honed his skills. He also played for the Dalton Brothers at the under-9 level.

Mohau Nkota's age is 21 years
Mohau Nkota on September 11, 2025. Photo: @mohau_nkota_7 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

About Mohau Nkota's professional career and stats

Mohau Nkota is a talented footballer who plays as a winger. He debuted his football career when he joined the Orlando Pirates Reserve, playing in the PSL Reserve League.

In October 2024, Mohau made his senior debut, helping the Pirates beat Amazulu by scoring two goals. Talking of the groundbreaking win, Nkota candidly revealed,

It’s hard to put into words what this means to me. To score twice in such an important match is a dream come true. I’m just so grateful for everyone who believed in me and for this incredible club.

He was also part of the team that won the MTN8 title for the third consecutive time. The top athlete scored multiple goals for the team in the 2024-25 CAF Champions League in early 2025.

He also plays in the South African national team, Bafana Bafana. For his Saudi Pro League career, Nkota has made nine appearances, scored two goals, and made two assists.

Mohau Nkota was born in Kimberly, South Africa
Mohau Nkota on February 27, 2025 (L), on September 26, 2025 (R). Photo: @mohau_nkota_7 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Transfer to Al-Ettifaq

Mohau Nkota left Orlando Pirates, completing a permanent transfer to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Mohau Nkota's transfer to Saudi Arabia was announced by the Pirates in July 2025, as stated in a release on their official page. It read,

Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that an agreement has been reached for the permanent transfer of Mohau Nkota to Ettifaq Club in the Saudi Pro League.

A look at Mohau Nkota's salary

Mohau Nkota is reportedly earning R20 million per year, which translates to R1.6 million per month, and R396,000 per week. Additionally, Transfermarkt estimates his current market value to be £800,000 (approximately R17,721,424)

Mohau Nkota is sponsored by Nike
Mohau Nkota on October 16, 2025 (L), on January 1, 2026 (R). Photo: @mohau_nkota_7 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Trivia

Final word

Mohau Nkota, the dazzling South African winger from Kimberley, skyrocketed from the junior South African leagues to stardom in Saudi Arabia. The Northern Cape star has scored multiple goals in his short career.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

