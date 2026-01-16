Pitso Mosimane is rated as one of the best and greatest football coaches in South Africa, while also being regarded as a top manager on the continent.

He was born on July 26, 1964, in Kagiso, Gauteng, which means he would turn 62 in 2026. He has been in a long-standing marriage to Moira Tlhagale Mosimane, who serves as his agent, for nearly three decades, and their union has produced three children: a daughter, Lelentle, and two sons, Kopano and Realegile Mosimane, who have followed Pitso's part of playing football.

According to Inquire Salary, the Mzansi mentor has a net worth of R 94,937,250, which is approximately $5.8 million.

Mosimane's career and earnings in football

Jingles, as he's fondly called, started as a footballer, and began his professional football career at Jomo Cosmos before going on to play for Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

He left South Africa for Europe in 1989, joining Ionikos F.C., spending six years before ending his club football career in the Middle East at Al Saad.

Mosimane's coaching history and honours

Five years after retiring from football, he started coaching with now-dissolved SuperSport United, then the South African men's national team.

He became widely known in Africa and beyond when he joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2012. In his eight-year stint with Masandawana, he won the club's first and only CAF Champions League in 2016, and was ranked among the top 10 coaches in the World by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

On the African continent, he won the 2016 Coach of the Year award, as the Brazilians also clinched the South African league title and the Telkom Knockout Cup.

Mosimane is widely considered the most accomplished coach in the history of South African football, having secured five league titles during his tenure at Sundowns. He stepped down from his role as head coach of the club in late September 2020.

He became the first non-Egyptian African to become Al Ahly's coach in 2020, and he led them to their 9th CAF Champions League title and also a third-place finish at the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Ahly claimed their second CAF Champions League crown under Mosimane, securing a record-extending 10th overall title with a convincing 3–0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the final.

He has gone on to coach Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli Jeddah, where his salary skyrocketed. His salary reportedly increased from R2.5 million to R3 million per month. He also coached Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda, SPL's Abha Club and Iranian side Esteghlal.

Mosimane's assets and car collections

As per Inquire Salary, Mosimane has channelled his earnings into building a substantial asset portfolio, investing in high-end properties and a collection of luxury vehicles. In addition to his premium cars, Pitso holds multiple real estate investments, with residences located both in South Africa and overseas.

He enjoys an affluent lifestyle, frequently splurging on premium automobiles. His car collection features luxury brands such as BMW and the Mercedes-Benz C350, and it also includes a Hyundai Tucson valued at approximately R400,000.

In addition, he resides in a high-value residence in Johannesburg and owns another property in Houghton. The Houghton estate features expansive outdoor grounds suitable for rugby and football, along with a swimming pool and a dedicated built-in library.

He reportedly owns a luxury residence in Egypt valued at approximately R6 million, featuring a built-in garage, a dedicated TV lounge, a snooker room, a wine bar, a swimming pool, and five spacious bedrooms.

