Pitso Mosimane has made his salary demands clear as he negotiates with Egyptian club Zamalek to become their next head coach

Zamalek is searching for a new coach after parting ways with Jose Peseiro due to underperformance

Mosimane’s experience and success on the African continent make him a top candidate, but his financial terms are reportedly substantial

Veteran South African coach Pitso Mosimane has once again been linked with a return to North African football, with Egyptian giants Zamalek SC reportedly making contact to secure his services ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Cairo-based club is in search of a new head coach following the dismissal of Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro, who was relieved of his duties after failing to meet the club’s expectations.

Pitso Mosimane is in talks with Zamalek over a potential return to Egypt. Image: Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Mosimane linked with return to Egyptian football

Mosimane, who has an illustrious record on the African continent, most notably with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly, has been a free agent since parting ways with Iranian side Esteghlal in January this year. His success in Africa, including winning the CAF Champions League three times, has made him a top candidate for the Zamalek role.

According to several reports, Zamalek have identified Mosimane as their ideal candidate to take over and revive their fortunes. The club is believed to be highly impressed with his pedigree and proven track record in both domestic and continental competitions.

Salary figure reportedly revealed

Egyptian journalist Abu Al-Maati Zaki has shared details of Mosimane’s financial expectations during an appearance on the Star of the Masses YouTube channel, as quoted by Twaslnews.com.

“Zamalek contacted Mosimane to lead the team in the upcoming period, succeeding the Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro,” Zaki stated.

He went on to claim that Mosimane, affectionately known as “Jingles”, has demanded a monthly salary of $180,000 (roughly R3.2 million) to take the helm. Furthermore, the former Al Ahly mentor is said to have requested full control over team affairs, a condition he considers non-negotiable.

Zamalek are considering Mosimane as Peseiro’s replacement. Image: Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Zamalek’s ambition meets Mosimane’s standards

Zamalek are reportedly willing to meet some of the coach’s demands as they aim to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in Egyptian and African football. However, negotiations are still in the early stages, and it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached.

Should the deal materialise, it would mark Mosimane’s return to the Egyptian Premier League, where he enjoyed immense success with Al Ahly, winning multiple league titles and continental honours.

For now, all eyes remain on Zamalek’s next move as they seek a tactician capable of restoring glory to the White Knights.

Source: Briefly News