Kaizer Chiefs are said to be closing in on signing a Bafana Bafana star from Orlando Pirates in the summer transfer window

The Soweto-based club face stiff competition from three different clubs, with two of them coming from the Premier Soccer League

The Glamour Boys have reportedly made the South African international as their number one transfer target in the summer

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly leading the race to sign South African international Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates in the summer ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Glamour Boys invested in new players last summer, bringing in Flavio da Silva on a free transfer, former Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu, Ethan Chislett, Thabiso Monyane, and Paseka Mako after their contracts ended with the Sea Robbers.

The Soweto giants are set to secure their place in the CAF Confederations Cup for the second consecutive season after qualifying for this year's edition by winning the Nedbank Cup last season.

They are already making plans for the start of the next campaign with quality players lined up in the summer.

Chiefs lead race to sign Mabasa

According to recent reports, Kaizer Chiefs are facing competition from Egyptian giants Al Ahly, alongside Premier Soccer League sides AmaZulu FC and Stellenbosch FC, for Mabasa's signature.

The Bafana Bafana striker joined the Stellies on loan in the January transfer window from Pirates, and the Cape Winelands side is said to be interested in making the move permanent.

Mabasa's contract with the Buccaneers would expire at the end of the ongoing season, which means he would be given the chance to join any club of his choice in the summer if his contract is not renewed.

Reports have it that Pirates are not ready to offer the 29-year-old a new contract, which paves the way for Kaizer Chiefs and other clubs who are interested in signing him.

Source confirms Mabasa as Chiefs' target

A source has indicated that Kaizer Chiefs have made Mabasa their number one transfer target in the summer despite facing strong competition from three other clubs.

“Chiefs have identified Mabasa as their primary target ahead of the upcoming transfer window, and from what I understand, they are currently in pole position to land him,” the source explained.

“They are in urgent need of a reliable finisher to boost their title ambitions next season, and Mabasa ticks all the right boxes,” the source added.

Mabasa's loan move to Stellenbosch FC was because of frequent playing time, as he was not in the plans of Abdeslam Ouaddou, and it could be one of the considerations before deciding which club to join at the end of the season.

Pirates close to signing talented SA winger

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates are closing in on signing a talented South African winger from one of their Premier Soccer League rivals.

The Soweto giants are said to consider the youngster as a potential replacement for Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.

Source: Briefly News