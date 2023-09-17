What does Ronald Recht do for a living? All about Tracey Bregman's ex-husband

Tracey Bregman is an American actress popularly known for her soap opera roles in The Young & The Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. She met her then-husband when her acting career was in its beginning stages and was married to him for more than two decades. She shares two children with him. Find out more about Ronald Recht, Tracey Bregman's ex-husband.

What does Ronald Recht do for a living? The previous celebrity spouse is known to be a real estate developer who has been making the home dreams of American homeowners a reality for years. Through this career, he has been able to accumulate a net worth guesstimated at $2 million.

Ronald's profile summary and bio

Full name Ronald Recht Gender Male Place of birth New York City, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Tracey Bregman Children Austin and Landon Occupation Real estate developer Net worth $2 million

How old is Ronald Recht?

Ronald's age and date of birth is not public knowledge. However, according to sources, he might be in his sixties. His ex-wife, Tracey, was born on 29 May 1963 in Munich, Germany. She is 60 years old as of 2023.

Ronald Recht's wife

Ronald's life became inaccessible after his divorce from the mother of his children, Tracey Bregman. In this regard, whether he has another wife or is currently single is unknown.

Ronald Recht’s children

Ronald has two children with his ex-wife Tracey. His firstborn son, Austin Alexander Recht, was born in 1991, and his younger brother, Landon Recht, was born in 1996. Although there is a five-year age gap between the two, the Recht brothers share a close bond.

Ronald Recht's net worth

Tracey Bregman's ex-husband's net worth has yet to be revealed but is guesstimated to be approximately $2 million from his career as a real estate developer.

Who is Ronald Recht married to?

It is uncertain if Ronald married again. He married Tracey in 1987 but called it quits in 2010 after being unable to resolve their differences.

Who is Tracey Bregman's husband?

Tracey did not marry again after her divorce and currently has no husband. She was dating Brian Landow, whom she met on social media in 2015. Their relationship did not last for long as they separated in 2018.

Are Tracy and Peter Bergman related?

Tracey and Peter are not related. The confusion about them being related came from sharing the same last name. The two actors starred in the hit television show The Young & The Restless.

Ronald Recht, Tracey Bregman's husband, has lived away from the media's eyes following his divorce from Tracey. Although the two have parted ways, they have maintained a co-parenting relationship because of their two sons, Austin and Landon.

