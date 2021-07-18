Imagine being in the same ring as the world-renowned female wrestler, Kariri Sane! She has created a big name for herself in this profession, gaining fans all across the world. So, what happened with Kairi Sane? Where is the popular female WWE superstar today? Join us as we unravel the answers and find out exciting facts about her!

Kaori Housako, better known under the ring name Kairi Sane, is a Japanese professional wrestler and actress. Photo: @Bret Joseph Muraski

Source: Facebook

Taking a pirate princess persona, one of her most outstanding achievements is that she was a one-time champion of the World of Stardom. She is also an actress appearing in films and shows such as Supu and Naruhodo! Haisukuru. Discover more about this talented athlete here.

Profile

Name: Housako Kaori

Housako Kaori Stage name: Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane Date of birth: September 23, 1988

September 23, 1988 Kairi Sane's age: 33 (as of 2021)

33 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Hikari, Yamaguchi Prefecture

Hikari, Yamaguchi Prefecture Country of birth: Japan

Japan Gender: Female

Female Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Nationality: Japanese

Japanese Languages: Japanese

Japanese Education: Hosei University

Hosei University Religion: Buddhist

Buddhist Height: 5’2” (1.57m)

5’2” (1.57m) Weight: 52 kg (115 pounds)

52 kg (115 pounds) Net worth: $10 million

$10 million Professions: Wrestler , actress

Wrestler actress Instagram: @ kairisane_wwe

kairisane_wwe Facebook: @ KairiSane

KairiSane Twitter: @KairiSaneWWE

Kairi Sane's biography

Kaori Housako was born on September 23, 1988 in Hikari, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. Photo: kairisane_wwe

Source: Instagram

Where did NXT Kairi Sane come from? She was born on September 23, 1988, in Hikari, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be known. Her sister, although her name is still under wraps, is older than Kaori by three years.

How old is Kairi Sane?

The WWE star celebrates her birthday every September 23. This year, she will be turning 33 years of age. Her star sign is Leo.

Career

Kairi Sane’s resume reads like the accomplishments of 10 athletes. She has been recognized as a three-time Goddess of stardom and four-time Artist of Stardom throughout her career. Given her worldwide achievements, it is no surprise that she made it to WWE and NXT. So is Kairi Sane leaving WWE? Here is a look at her career.

World Wonder Ring Stardom

The gorgeous actress made her wrestling debut on Stardom in January 2012 under the name Kairi Hojo losing to Yuzuki Aikawa. She would later win her first title in August 2013, where she and her teammate Show Zuki defeated Hailey Hatred and Kyoko Kimura for the Wonder of Stardom Championship.

In June 2013, she teamed up with Yoneyama Kaori and Yuhi to defeat Christina Von and Hailey Hatred for the vacant Artist of Stardom Championship. She was also part of the winning team with Nanae Takahashi against Risa Sera and Takumi Iroha to win the Best Match Award. The same year, she, together with Takahashi, won the Best Tag Team Award.

Kairi Sane WWE

Kairi was made up one half of a women's tag team, dubbed The Kabuki Warriors, formed on April 2019, together with Asuka. Photo: Etsuo Hara

Source: Getty Images

The pirate princess WWE career began in March 2017, after she signed a three-year contract with the entertainment company reportedly for $60,000 a year. She is known as one half of The Kabuki Warriors, together with Asuka. In October 2017, she made her debut in NXT, defeating Aliyah. These are some of her accomplishments while in WWE.

She was a one-time NXT champion.

Together with Asuka, she was also the WWE women’s Tag Team Champion

In 2018, she took home 2 Year-End Awards for the Female Competitor of the Year and overall competitor of the Year

Why did Kairi Sane leave WWE?

In July 2020, Wrestler Observer Newsletter revealed that Kairi Sane would be leaving WWE following a career-threatening injury to the head. The injury was initially sustained on June 6, 2020, during a fight with Nia Jax, where she took a direct hit into the steel steps, which caused a deep cut at the top of her forehead.

The severe bleeding led to the pausing of the match. Kairi took to social media to reveal the seriousness of the injury. She made her return on July 6 on a RAW episode challenging Sasha Banks. In her latest episode, she was viciously attacked by Baykay backstage, and the following day, she announced that she would be leaving WWE to spend more time with her husband.

In other reports, it is alleged that the pirate princess left WWE because she struggled to find her character, and she felt that she was stagnant.

Where is Kairi Sane now?

Currently, the princess pirate is living in Japan with her husband. She has taken the role of Brand Ambassador for the WWE in her home country. She also trains the upcoming Japanese athletes who aspire to become future WWE superstars.

Kairi Sane's boyfriend

Is Kairi Sane married? Like most celebrities, Kairi has kept her personal life under the wraps. It is, however, reported that she is married to Japanese wrestler Hideo Itami. Hideo is currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he performs under the mononymous ring name Kenta.

The pair tied knots on January 22, 2020, and the official announcement was made by the official WWE Japan Twitter handle.

How tall is Kairi Sane?

The former WWE star has surpassed beauty standards with her hourglass and fit body. She stands at 5 feet and 2 inches which is roughly 1.57 metres. She also weighs about 52 kilograms.

Although we will not see Kairi Sane in the ring anymore, she will forever be a legend in wrestling. Her name still echoes amongst millions of fans. She went on to find greener pastures, and we wish her all the best in her endeavours.

READ ALSO: 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings age, movies and TV shows, boyfriend, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Katt Dennings' biography. She is a successful Hollywood actress known for playing the role of Max George Black on 2 Broke Girls, a CBS sitcom that ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017.

Kat Dennings has also starred as Darcy Lewis in MCU’s Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and the WandaVision superhero series on Disney+. How much is her net worth? Read on to know more.

Source: Briefly.co.za