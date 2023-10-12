Elizabella Dylan Bugliari: Who is Alyssa Milano's daughter?

Elizabella Dylan Bugliari is an American celebrity kid best known as Alyssa Milano's daughter with her husband, David Bugliari. A renowned actress, producer and activist, Alyssa is widely recognized for starring in Charmed, Mistresses, and My Name is Earl. On the other hand, David is a talent agent and the co-head of motion picture talent at the Los Angeles-based management firm Creative Artists Agency.

The status of Dylan’s parents has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi’s frenzy. However, Alyssa and David have kept her from the limelight to give her a shot at a normal life. This is what we know about the celebrity daughter so far.

Elizabella Dylan Bugliari’s profile and bio summary

Full name Elizabella Dylan Bugliari Nickname Elizabella Gender Female Date of birth 4 September 2014 Age 9 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Parents Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari Siblings 1 Famous for Being a celebrity daughter

How old is Elizabella Dylan Bugliari?

Elizabella Dylan Bugliari (aged 9 as of 2023) was born on 4 September 2014 in the United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Dylan’s parents raised her alongside her older brother, Milo Thomas Bugliari (born on 31 August 2011).

Professional career

The youngster is still in school and has yet to establish her career path. She lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents.

Elizabella Dylan Bugliari’s profiles

Dylan is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who is Alyssa Milano?

With a career spanning over three decades, Milano has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

Old Enough (1984)

(1984) Commando (1985)

(1985) Speed Zone (1989)

(1989) The Surrogate (1995)

(1995) Fear (1996)

Fantasy Island (1998)

(1998) Family Guy (2001)

(2001) Buying the Cow (2002)

(2002) The Blue Hour (2007)

(2007) Pathology (2008)

(2008) Castle (2010)

(2010) Hall Pass (2011)

(2011) RuPaul's Drag Race (2015)

(2015) Grey’s Anatomy (2019)

(2019) Brazen (2022)

As an activist, Alyssa is known for her role in the MeToo Movement in October 2017.

Alyssa Milano’s age

Milano (aged 51 as of 2023) was born on 19 December 1972 in Brooklyn, New York City, USA. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Alyssa’s father, Thomas Milano, is a film music editor, while her mother, Lin Milano, is a fashion designer and talent manager. The actress is of Italian descent and has a brother named Cory, who is a decade younger.

How tall is Alyssa Milano?

The on-screen star stands at a height of 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres). As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-28-35 inches.

How did Alyssa Milano meet David Bugliari?

It was love at first sight when the couple met at a friend’s party in 2007. They began dating and became engaged in 2008. The duo exchanged nuptials on 15 August 2009 at Bugliari’s family home in New Jersey.

However, Alyssa was previously married to singer Cinjun Tate and engaged to Hollywood star Scott Wolf.

How much is Alyssa Milano’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alyssa has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful 39-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Elizabella Dylan Bugliari and Alyssa Milano share a close mother-daughter relationship. With such genes, fans expect Elizabella to follow in her parents' footsteps and secure a place in the entertainment industry as her career slowly takes shape.

