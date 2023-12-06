American baker Bartolo Buddy Valastro III’s age, family, net worth, profiles

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III is an American baker, TV personality, and social media sensation. He is best known as the son of Italian-American celebrity chef, entrepreneur, television personality, and producer Bartolo ‘Buddy’ Valastro Jr. His father is best known as the star of TLC's Cake Boss, Kitchen Boss, and The Next Great Baker. He also owns Carlo's Bakery and is the face of Buddy V's Ristorante.

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III and his mother pose for a photo (L). Valastro in a vest (R). Photo: @buddyvalastro on Instagram (modified by author)

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III has carved his own path in the culinary world, carrying on his father's illustrious reputation. He has made numerous appearances on his father's famed TV series, such as Cake Boss and Fox and Friends, showcasing his inherited talent and his distinct taste for crafting delightful delicacies.

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III’s profile summary

Full name Bartolo 'Buddy' Valastro III Gender Male Date of birth 27 September 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Libra Place of birth New Jersey, United States Current residence Hoboken, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Bartolo 'Buddy' Valastro Jr. Mother Lisa Siblings 3 (Sofia, Marco, and Carlo) Relationship status Single Education Morristown Beard High School Profession Baker, television personality, Instagram star

How old is Bartolo Buddy Valastro III?

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III (age 19 years as of 2023) was born on 27 September 2004 in New Jersey, United States, and resides with his family in Hoboken, New Jersey, USA. Bartolo III is an American national of Italian ancestry.

The aspiring chef grew up alongside three siblings: an older sister named Sofia, and two younger brothers, named Marco and Carlo. All of his siblings have followed in their father's footsteps and they frequently appear on his TV series, Cake Boss.

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III in a black vest and silver cross necklace (L). The baker in his football attire with his face painted black (R). Photo: @buddyvalastro on Instagram (modified by author)

How tall is Bartolo Buddy Valastro III?

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III’s height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III's education

The reality TV personality is currently a high school student at Morristown Beard School, a private school in Morristown, New Jersey. He plays varsity football for the school’s football team.

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III's parents

His parents are Bartolo 'Buddy' Valastro Jr. and Lisa. His father is an American baker and reality television personality widely known for his appearances on the reality television series Cake Boss. He is also the owner of Carlo's Bakery and the face of Buddy V's Ristorante. Bartolo Buddy’s mother is also a baker, podcaster, YouTuber, and reality TV personality.

Reports state Buddy III's paternal grandparents are Bartolo Valastro Sr. and Mary, while his maternal grandparents are Gloria Belgiovine and Mauro Belgiovine. His paternal and maternal grandparents were born in Italy and relocated to the United States. His father and mother were born in the United States and are first-generation Italian-Americans.

Valastro poses for a photo with his two brothers, Marco and Carlo (L). Buddy with white earbuds in his ears. Photo: @buddyvalastro on Instagram (modified by author)

Buddy III’s Career

Buddy Valastro’s son is a baker and reality TV personality. He has made several appearances with his father in various reality TV shows, including Cake Boss (2010), Fox and Friends (2013), and Buddy vs Christmas (2020).

He is also a social media star who commands an extensive number of followers on Instagram, with over 237 thousand followers at present. He is also active on TikTok, where he has amassed over 353 thousand followers and almost 4 million likes at the time of this writing.

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III’s net worth

As of 2023, the American personality’s net worth remains unknown. He is still in school and has no independent income sources. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his father has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Fast facts

Buddy and his Italian family have gained immense popularity for their involvement in the baking industry, particularly through their business, Carlo's Bakery, based in Hoboken, New Jersey. Great interest is displayed in his life as a result of this success. Below are the most frequently asked questions and fast facts about him:

Does Buddy still own Carlo's?

Buddy Valastro currently runs the bakery with help from his four older sisters, three brothers-in-law, and other assorted family members and friends.

How old is Buddy Valastro from Cake Boss?

The prominent Italian-American chef is 46 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 March 1977 in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States.

Does Buddy Valastro have kids?

Buddy Valastro III is still in high school thus, he has no wife or children. He is seemingly single as of now. He lives with his family in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States.

Does Buddy Valastro have a new wife?

Bartolo Buddy Valastro Jr. from Cake Boss is still married to his wife, Lisa. The couple has been married for over two decades.

What happened to Buddy?

In September 2020, Buddy shared on Instagram that he was hospitalized after he was involved in a terrible accident that required multiple surgeries on his hand. The accident took place while Buddy was bowling with his family at their New Jersey home, which has a bowling alley.

Final word

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III is an American baker, TV personality, and social media star. He is best known as the son of Italian-American celebrity chef, entrepreneur, television personality, and producer Bartolo ‘Buddy’ Valastro Jr. Bartolo has not only followed in his father's footsteps but has also added his unique touch to the family's celebrated tradition.

