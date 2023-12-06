The life story of Ilanah Cami-Goursolas, the French actress

Ilanah Cami-Goursolas is a French teenage actress famously known for her role as Jess in the Netflix drama Cuties. Her exposure to the acting stage came while she was still in primary school, and today, her talents have landed her on the big screen. Even though she still has a long way to go, she is on the right path to reaching her greater stardom.

French actress Ilanah Cami-Goursolas. Photo: @robert_sink (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The 17-year-old actress is worth $300,000 from her career, which does not only include acting and dancing. Ilanah is also a dancer, model and social media influencer. To date, she has been featured in two movies, but it is safe to say that fans will be seeing more of her on-screen soon.

Ilanah's profile summary and bio

Full name Ilanah Cami-Goursolas Gender Female Date of birth 2006 Age 17 years old as of 2023 Place of birth Gournay-Sur-Marne, France Current residence France Nationality French Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 2 inches Weight in kilograms 48 kg Eye colour Grey Hair colour Blonde Marital status Unmarried Occupation Actress, dancer, model, social media influencer Net worth Approximately $300,000 Social media TikTok

How old is Ilanah Cami-Goursolas?

Ilanah (17 years old as of 2023) was born to her parents in 2006. At just 17, she has had immense success in her media career and is one of the teenage actresses to look out for.

Ilanah Cami-Goursolas' biography

She grew up in the eastern suburbs of Paris in a commune called Gournay-Sur-Marne. Her passion for the arts showcased itself when she was still in primary school, where she would compete in dance competitions and take part in plays.

While it is known that she is currently pursuing her high school education with her siblings, their identities have remained hidden from the internet.

Ilanah Cami-Goursolas' weight and height

The Cuties actress weighs approximately 48 kg, a weight she has maintained through dancing and her gymnastics practice. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and has blonde hair and grey eyes.

Ilanah maintains her model's physique through dancing and gymnastics. Photo: @moviezet123 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Ilanah Cami-Goursolas' career

Ilanah started dancing and acting when she was young. In 2020, she got the opportunity of starring in the Netflix drama Cuties, which was released on 19 August 2020.

Thereafter, she appeared in her second production, a movie titled L'enfant de personne, in 2021. Besides being an actress and dancer, she is a model and social media influencer.

Ilanah Cami-Goursolas’ movies

Since the beginning of her career, Ilanah has only appeared in one movie titled L'enfant de personne. No other movie credits are available online except for the one for her 2021 movie.

Ilanah Cami-Goursolas' net worth

Ilanah is among teenagers worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, with a net worth estimated at approximately $300,000 from her multifaceted career as an actress, dancer, model, and social media influencer.

The rising actress has managed to accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars through her career. Photo: @Fotorescent

Source: UGC

Ilanah Cami-Goursolas is a young French actress who has worked to break into the entertainment industry. She is pursuing her high school education and will return to the screen in the future.

READ ALSO: Meet Lemogang Tsipa: what is this South African actor up to in 2023?

Briefly.co.za published an article detailing the latest updates about Lemogang Tsipa, a former South African musician and actor who has appeared in various films and TV series. He made his official acting debut in 2014 in the film Alien Outpost.

He has since played other roles, such as Smiley The Zulu in Jab and Xhosa in the TV series Blood Psalms. Lemogang has consistently proven his inborn talent in the industry through a series of productions that feature his dramatic roles.

Source: Briefly News