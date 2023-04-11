Carrie Schenken’s bio: The personal life of Amanda Bearse’s wife

American actress Amanda Bearse portrayed Marcy Rhoades in the Fox sitcom Married... with Children. She has gained fame throughout her 40-year career as a filmmaker and comedian. She is married to Carrie Schenken and Carrie works as a camera technician.

Apart from her relationship with Amanda, much of Schenken's life is unknown. This means that there are scanty details about this celebrity spouse. But there are a few of her details available online. Is she still together with Amanda? This article has some details about the two.

Carrie Schenken’s profile and bio summary

Full name Carrie Schenken Famous as Celebrity partner Age 65 years (2023) Birthday 24 April 1958 Birth sign Taurus Height 5'4" Nationality American Occupation Cinematographer Sexuality Gay Net worth $500,000 Social media profiles Facebook Body measurements (inches) 25-35-32 Weight (in kg) 60

How old is Carrie Schenken?

Carrie Schenken (aged 65 years as of 2023) was born on 24 April 1958. The cinematographer's nationality is American, while her ethnicity is Caucasian.

Carrie Schenken's net worth

The camera lady is thought to have a net worth of about $500,000. Her work has entailed being behind the scenes for the longest time. Bearse has an alleged net worth of $20 million.

Do Carrie Schenken and Amanda Bearse have children?

The two continue parenting their daughter, Zoe who was adopted in 1993. Shortly after their marriage, they adopted another child, whose name has not been revealed.

Who did Amanda Bearse marry?

Amanda Bearse's wife is a Florida-born businesswoman, Carrie Schenken. They met while doing similar jobs in the entertainment industry. Carrie Schenken’s wedding was in 2010.

Who is Amanda Bearse?

She is an actress who has been featured in several movies and TV shows. Her acting career blossomed in the early 80s, and by 1982, Bearse had landed a role on the popular daytime soap, All My Children.

What is Amanda Bearse known for? The American actress is known for her role as Marcy on the Fox series Married… with Children. The Florida native played a role on the soap opera All My Children after moving to New York City. She made multiple appearances, including in the 1985 horror film Fright Night.

How old was Amanda Bearse when she filmed Fright Night?

Bearse was 27 years of age when she played the role of Charlie's girlfriend, Amy Peterson, in the 1985 American supernatural horror movie. Although William and Amanda acted as teenagers, they were much older than their characters.

What happened to Amanda Bearse?

Bearse appeared to vanish from TV screens after Married... with Children ended. She began a plan to go from acting to working behind the camera during the show's sixth season. She has been a director for 30 years.

Carrie Schenken is married to a famous actress, and the couple resides in Seattle. Carrie became famous due to her marriage to a celebrity actor, but she has been out of the limelight despite that.

