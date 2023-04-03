Meet Akshay Bhatia's girlfriend: All about Presleigh Schultz

Dating a celebrity means that their fame will eventually spill over to you. This has been the case with Presleigh Schultz, who rose to prominence for being Akshay Bhatia's girlfriend. Akshay is an American professional golfer best known for his outstanding stats. Although Presleigh came into his life by luck, she has been essential to the golfer's journey to the top.

Despite being a social media personality, Schultz tries to keep her personal life away from public scrutiny. Here is a glimpse of her exciting biography.

Presleigh Schultz's profile summary and bio

Full name Presleigh Schultz Nickname Presleigh Gender Female Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Akshay Bhatia Famous for Being a celebrity girlfriend Instagram @presleighschultz TikTok @presleighschultz Twitter @presleigh_s5

Presleigh Schultz's age

Presleigh's birth date and age have never earned a public mention. She prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps. On the other hand, Akshay was born in Northridge, California, USA, on January 31, 2002. As of 2023, he is 21 years old.

Presleigh Schultz's nationality

The Instagram sensation holds American nationality and is of Caucasian ethnicity. She was brought up in a Christian background.

Family background

Details about the TikToker's parents and siblings remain a mystery. However, her association with a celebrity puts her in the limelight, and it is just a matter of time before these facts about her come out.

Presleigh Schultz's education

Schultz has yet to reveal information about her education to the broader public. Nonetheless, it is rumoured that she has already completed high school and proceeded to college.

How did Presleigh Schultz and Akshay Bhatia meet?

According to several online sources, Akshay approached the social media personality by sliding into her DM on Instagram. Their interests aligned, and they began dating shortly after. Although the duo has not officially married, they are often seen together on their social media handles.

Presleigh Schultz's career

Schultz is a social media personality, commanding a massive fanbase on all her accounts. She earns through various brand endorsements and revenues. Meanwhile, her boyfriend has dominated the golfing junior ranks. In 2019, he made his PGA Tour and Web.com debut.

Bhatia turned pro following his appearance in the 2019 Walker Cup and made his professional debut appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Akshay had recorded four professional wins, the latest being in January 2022, when he won The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Presleigh Schultz's net worth

The social media influencer's net worth has yet to be made public. Conversely, his boyfriend is worth $5 million as of 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful golfing career, which he ventured into at a young age.

Presleigh Schultz's profiles

The celebrity girlfriend is active on all her social media platforms, regularly posting pictures of herself to the delight of her numerous fans. She has 82k followers on TikTok with 1.8 million likes. Similarly, Presleigh has 23.7k Instagram followers and 541 Twitter followers.

To Presleigh Schultz, golf was a strange sport she knew nothing about, but perhaps now she can say something about the game. As a young person, the celebrity girlfriend has created a name for herself in the entertainment industry by being one of the most followed people on TikTok.

