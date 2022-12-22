Did Owen Wilson ever meet his daughter, Lyla Aranya Wilson?

Lyla Aranya Wilson has been in the spotlight from the day she was born, courtesy of her status as the daughter of Owen Wilson. Owen Wilson is a world-famous talented actor who has starred in movies such as Free Birds (2013), The Big Year (2011), How Do You Know (2010), Wedding Crashers (2005) and Zoolander (2001).

Born on October 9, 2018, Lyla is four years old as of 2022. She is around 3 feet and 8 inches tall, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

The renowned actor is yet to meet his 4-year-old daughter. Owen financially supports his daughter and ex-girlfriend but is unwilling to be actively involved in the child’s life. It is still unclear why he makes no effort to get to know his daughter more. Here is a glimpse of Lyla’s biography.

Lyla Aranya Wilson's profile summary

Full name Lyla Aranya Wilson Date of birth October 9, 2018 Place of birth United States Age 4 years old (2022) Zodiac sign Libra Gender Female Father Owen Wilson Mother Varunie Vongsvirates Grandfather Robert Andrew Wilson Grandmother Laura Wilson Uncle Luke Wilson Half-brothers Robert Ford Wilson and Finn Lindqvist Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 3 feet 8 inches Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Famous for Being Owen Wilson’s daughter

Lyla Aranya Wilson's parents

Lyla is the only child of Owen Wilson and Varunie Vongsvirates. The pair dated for five years before they broke up, citing irreconcilable differences. Owen is a renowned actor, while Varunie is a businesswoman. From his previous relationships, the actor has two sons.

Lyla is the only child of Owen Wilson and Varunie Vongsvirates. The pair dated for five years before they broke up and parted ways.

His oldest son is Robert Ford Wilson, born in 2011 to his ex-girlfriend Jade Duell. Owen’s second son, Finn Lindqvist, was born in 2014 to his trainer, Carolina Lindqvist.

Lyla Aranya Wilson's age

Born on October 9, 2018, in the United States, the celebrity kid is four years old as of 2022. She is around 3 feet and 8 inches tall, and her zodiac sign is Libra. She is a white American in terms of national and racial origins.

Lyla’s physical appearance

The celebrity kid is the spitting image of her father. She has her father’s complexion, blue eyes, white skin and blonde hair. Most people admire her innocent demeanour.

When Varunie was pregnant in 2018, Owen voluntarily took a DNA test to ascertain the child's paternity, proving him as the child's biological father.

What did Owen Wilson do to his daughter?

When Varunie was pregnant in 2018, Owen voluntarily took a DNA test to ascertain the child’s paternity, proving him as the child’s biological father. In June, the actor checked the no visitation box in court, and the comedian was absent during her daughter’s childbirth. His actions leave most of his fans asking, “Is Owen Wilson a good father?”

Did Owen Wilson ever meet his daughter?

Owen and Varunie ended their relationship while she was pregnant. The comedian has never met his 4-year-old daughter. However, allegedly he pays $25,000 monthly in child support for Lyla. Owen also made a one-off payment of $70,000 to Varunie to cover things like a labour coach, a nurse and her legal fees.

The celebrity kid is the spitting image of her father. She has her father's complexion, blue eyes, white skin and blonde hair.

In November 2019, Vongsvirate told the Daily Mail that the actor was not involved in his daughter’s life. She openly expressed that it was ironic that the actor plays fatherly roles in films but could not be there in her daughter’s life. To date, Wilson shows no interest in his daughter.

Although Lyla Aranya Wilson has a celebrity parent, her mother prefers to maintain a private life and keep some details about her from the public eye. As much as they do not share a close father-daughter relationship, this might change. Aranya is still a child with her whole life ahead of her.

