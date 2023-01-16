All about Khadeen Ellis and Devale Ellis' lasting relationship

Khadeen Ellis is an American actress, YouTube star, podcast host, and entrepreneur. She is also known for being the wife of former NFL wide receiver Devale Ellis. The two have been married since 2010 and have four children together.

Khadeen and Devale were college sweethearts. Photo: @khadeeniam on Instagram (modified by author)

Khadeen Ellis' husband, Devale, previously played for the Detroit Lions (2006 to 2008) and the Cleveland Browns (2009) of the NFL. After having a not-so-successful football career, he became a professional make-up artist and later a full-time content creator alongside his wife, Khadeen. Devale started acting in 2013, but it was in 2020 that he landed his first feature role as Zac in Tyler Perry's Sistas on BET.

Khadeen Ellis' profiles summary and bio

Full name Khadeen Ellis Date of birth 5th December 1983 Age 39 years in 2023 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence New York Nationality American Ethnicity Jamaican Afro-American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Former NFL player Devale Ellis (since 2010) Children Four sons: Jackson, Kairo, Kaz, and Dakota Parents Morrison and Sheron E. Bryan-Joseph Siblings Brother Tristan Joseph and sister Sakari Profession Actress, YouTuber, podcaster, entrepreneur YouTube The Ellises Khadeen Ellis (formerly called Ok Kay Kay) Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook Education Hofstra University's School of Communication (Broadcast Journalism)

Khadeen Ellis' birthday

The YouTuber was born on 5th December 1983 in the United States. She is 39 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Is Khadeen Ellis Jamaican?

Khadeen Ellis' ethnicity is Afro-American, and her family is originally from Jamaica. Khadeen Ellis' nationality is American since she was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

Khadeen Ellis' parents and siblings

Khadeen with her mother (left) and two siblings (right). Photo: @khadeeniam on Instagram (modified by author)

Khadeen Ellis' father is Morrison, while her mother is Sheron E. Bryan-Joseph, a retired nurse who previously worked as a director of nursing. She has two siblings; brother Tristan Joseph, a social media personality, and sister Sakari, a New York-based nurse. Sakari was previously thought to be Khadeen Ellis' twin sister due to their resemblance and close bond.

How long have Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis been together?

Actors Devale and Khadeen have been married for 12 years but have been together for over 20 years. They went to the same elementary school and lived in the same neighbourhood. However, they became friends while studying at Hofstra University and have been inseparable ever since. They tied the knot on 4th July 2010.

The couple told Essence in 2018 that their relationship is strong and unique due to the time invested in it. Devale and Khadeen have four sons; Jackson (born in 2011), Kairo (born in 2016), Kaz (born in 2017), and E4 Dakota Marley (born in 2021).

Khadeen and Devale with their four boys. Photo: @iamdevale on Instagram (modified by author)

Khadeen Ellis' education

The podcaster has a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism from Hofstra University's School of Communication. She also has a Master's degree in Speech Communication and Performance Studies from the same institution.

What does Khadeen Ellis do for a living?

Devale Ellis' wife is an actress, YouTube vlogger, and podcast host. She runs The Ellises YouTube channel alongside her husband, and it currently has over 453 thousand subscribers and more than 78 million views. She also runs a self-titled channel that she started in April 2020, and it currently has more than 77.5 thousand subscribers and over 1.9 million views.

The couple's growing popularity on YouTube helped them secure an Apple podcast called Dead A with Devale and Khadeen. Their podcast, which won the Webby Award in 2020, focuses on love and marriage. The couple has also written a book called We Over Me.

Khadeen and her husband Devale make vlogs and co-host the Dead A podcast together. Photo: @khadeeniam on Instagram (modified by author)

What has Khadeen Ellis played in?

Khadeen Ellis' movies include;

A Piece of Me: An Everyday Story (2016) as Maxine King

(2016) as Maxine King Makeup X Breakup (2016) as Ronnie

(2016) as Ronnie The Business of Christmas (2020) as Cyndi

In 2018, she appeared in OWN's Black Love documentary series alongside her husband. She also starred in the documentary Life After Baby, Getting Down the Aisle When Love Begins.

Khadeen Ellis' net worth

Her exact net worth is not known. Various online sources estimate it to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Khadeen Ellis' dedication as a mother, wife, and career woman is an inspiration to women globally. Her marriage to Devale may not be perfect, but they have found a way to look beyond the imperfections and make it work.

