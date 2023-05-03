Is Luthando BU from Adulting married? Here is his biography and facts

Luthando BU Mthembu is a South African up-and-coming musician and actor whose life changed after being evicted from Big Brother Mzansi. His hard work, passion for music, and acting account for the recognition he has been getting, with many asking if he is married. Here is what we know so far about him.

The 32-year-old has yet to get married, and his relationship status is unknown. After being eviction, he stated that he was interested in pursuing a relationship with Venus as they had already established a connection in the house. In this regard, it is unknown if the two proceeded with this.

Luthando’s profile summary and bio

Full name Luthando Mthembu Gender Male Date of birth 1991 Age 32 years old as of 2023 Place of birth KwaMashu, KwaZulu Natal, SA Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, SA Nationality South African Ethnicity Zulu Sexuality Heterosexual Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Education Glenwood High School Occupation Actor and musician Net worth Approximately $5000 Social media Instagram Facebook

Luthando BU Mthembu’s age

Luthando’s birth specifics are unknown, but sources mention that he was born in 1991. As of 2023, he is 32 years old.

Luthando BU Mthembu’s education

According to his Facebook profile, it appears that Luthando completed his secondary education at Glenwood High School in Durban. Although he is a former research analyst, details about his university education remain unknown.

Luthando BU Mthembu’s movies and TV shows

Luthando is yet to star in any movies. However, he has already bagged roles on a few television shows. The South African musician is a cast member of SABC 1’s drama, The Executives, Mzansi Magic’s Ayeye: Stripped, and BET’s Redemption. He plays the role of Vuyani on Adulting, which he has explained as an immature person who wears his heart on his sleeve.

Was Luthando BU Mthembu on Big Brother?

He was a contestant on the 2022 season of the infamous reality television show Big Brother Mzansi. Although he did not win the competition, Mthembu’s life immensely changed after his journey on the show ended, and he shared with The South African that the public has been receiving him well.

Luthando BU Mthembu’s family

Research has yet to find information about Luthando’s family. He has also not shared family photos on his social media accounts. For one, this could suggest that he does not prefer talking much about his family.

Is Luthando BU Mthembu married?

Luthando is not married but has expressed interest in pursuing a relationship with Thobeka Venus Mtshali, a former Big Brother Mzansi contestant. TimesLive reported that although his stay in the house was short-lived, Mthembu felt Venus was his perfect match. Notably, it has yet to be confirmed if the two are dating.

Luthando BU Mthembu’s profiles

Luthando has social media presence on Instagram and Twitter. A Facebook profile belonging to him was also found, which he last used in 2013. Furthermore, he is most active on Instagram, where 134,000 people follow him. In addition to posting his photos, he shares short behind-the-scenes videos of the shows he stars in.

What happened between Acacia and Mthembu before her eviction?

Acacia and Mthembu were trending on social media following their flirtatious behavior with each other on the show. While many said they would make a great couple, Acacia said she was playing a game and did not see her and Luthando pursuing a relationship outside the house.

Luthando BU Mthembu’s journey on Big Brother Mzansi might have been cut short due to not receiving many votes from the public. Still, he is on his way to stardom with his career in the entertainment industry, which is already blooming.

