Have you seen Where is Elisa? Then you would want to watch The Search for Frida on Telemundo. The TV shows are similar and very pleasant to watch, especially those who love Spanish themed Telenovelas.

The Search for Frida, also called Buscando A Frida, is an adaptation of the Chilean telenovela, Where is Elisa? Photo: @buscandoafrida

The captivating, action-packed thriller is an adaptation of Where is Elisa? that aired in 2010. Why is it captivating? It is the story of a high-class family that became devastated following the disappearance of their teenage daughter on the night of her father's birthday.

The Search for Frida on Telemundo

Telemundo has rerun the thriller The Search for Frida (Buscando a Frida), premiered in 2021. How many episodes does Buscando a Frida have? There are 84 episodes on the first season of this TV show and you can also watch the full episodes of Buscando a Frida online.

Watch this soapie on the Telemundo app for iOS and Android or your smart TV. Unfortunately, the drama series produced in the United States by Telemundo Global Studios has only one season as of 2022.

Frida is 16 years old, and she is the eldest daughter of Abelado Pons, a billionaire. Photo: @buscandoafrida

The Search for Frida's synopsis is designed on a canvas of an eleven-year-old story. The Search for Frida's plot summary paints a story about a teenage girl whose love for video drives her into an escapade with her cousins during her father's birthday party. This led to her kidnapping, and the story gains momentum as the kidnap turns into a cat and mouse game.

The Search for Frida's actors are as follows:

Victoria White as Frida Pons Bribiesca

Eduardo Santamarina as Vabelardo Pons

Arap Bethke as Martin Cabrera

Martin Cabrera, the investigator, is on top of the case. Photo: @buscandoafrida

Alejandra Barros as Rafaela Pons

Rubén Zamora as Salvador Terán

Fabiola Guajardo as Silvia Cant

Jorge Luis Moreno as Angel Olvera

Grettell Valdez as Gabriela Pons

Alberto Casanova as Antonio Carmona

Ximena Herrera as Marcela Bribiesca

Karla Carrillo as Sasha Caballero

Germán Bracco as Diego Carmona

Jorge Luis Vázquez as Enrique Arteaga

Axel Arenas as Detective Robles

Mayra Sierra as Amanda

Eduardo Santamarina, the Mexican actor is synonymous with several Telenovelas. Photo: @buscandoafrida

The Search for Frida's full story

When Frida, the Pons family's eldest daughter, vanishes under mysterious circumstances, their lives will never be the same. Unsuspected secrets of each family member and close friends begin to surface. Yet, underneath all the falsehoods, resentments, and past stories, details can only be discovered as the search for a missing young girl progresses.

The truth is that resentments, lies and past stories demonstrate the kind of life they live. These little secrets are revealed as the hunt for Frida ensues.

During the search for Frida, family feuds increasingly sever the ties that bind the entire family together. Everyone gradually gets sceptical, but as the story progresses, the revelation of the true architect of the terrible outcome becomes shocking.

Is Buscando a Frida based on a true story? Yes, the search for Frida's TV show is based on the true story of Madeleine McCann, a British native who went missing in Portugal. However, unlike the McCann narrative, the TV show involves a missing teenager rather than a tiny child.

The search for Frida's teasers are lined up for your viewing pleasure in February 2022.

In this TV show, Marcela Bribiesca acts as Frida's mother and the wife of Abelardo Pons. Photo:@ximenaherrera

Tuesday 15 February 2022

The investigation helps discover a camera, and the cops attempt to determine who owns it. Finally, Cabrera is removed from the case and bids his colleagues farewell.

Wednesday 16 February 2022

When Marcela tells the cops about Abelardo's pattern, they search secretly. Cantú discovers evidence in Abelardo's vehicle.

Thursday 17 February 2022

Olvera warns Antonio that he has doubts about Salvador. Finally, Rafaela approaches Marcela, accusing her of conspiring with Abelardo to frame him.

Friday 18 February 2022

Abelardo has been accused of kidnapping a juvenile and must remain under house arrest until his trial. Cabrera has a panic attack.

Saturday 19 February 2022

Cabrera realizes that Abelardo may be innocent after reexamining the evidence. Marcela is asked to testify against her husband by the prosecutor at the same time.

Alejandra Barros, the Mexican actress, is Rafaela in the soap opera. She is the sister of a multimillionaire Mexican businessman and the iron woman of the Pons. Photo: @ buscandoafrida

Sunday 20 February 2022

Abelardo's alibi piques Cabrera's curiosity about other relatives, so he decides to question Salvador. Rafaela openly engages her husband.

Monday 21 February 2022

In a bid to save Frida, the cops plan to raid Abelardo's homes intently. Gaby informs Ángel that she is expecting a child and requests that he be the godfather.

Tuesday 22 February 2022

Marcela's distrust of Abelardo has worsened him, and he also struggles with bankruptcy. Finally, the prosecutor approaches Antonio to assist him in the raid.

Wednesday 23 February 2022

Cabrera is adamant about speaking with the cabin's owner to identify the abductor. But unfortunately, Rafaela is in a drunken stupor, and Enrique drives her home.

Thursday 24 February 2022

Frida, who is famished, resorts to tactics. Ángel and Salvador engage in counter-accusation about his frequent absences from work. Finally, Antonio gets a distressing message.

Watch how truths and lies are discovered and a possible shocking conclusion as the thriller ends.

It is shocking how the Search for Frida's ending reveals that Abelardo's role in the drama may have been a hindrance all along. His attitude towards Martin shows how he lacked strategy in dealing with a lost child.

He has been confrontational, and this shows carelessness on his part. But, on the other hand, Martín doesn't seem to be moved by such theatrics because he knows the ultimate goal is to find a missing teen, and he's not going to be intimidated by the privileged father who thinks he owns everything nor by anyone else.

Telemundo shared the shows lined up this season. One of the returning shows includes; The search for Frida, which initially aired in 2021. Inspired by Dónde Está Elisa, it recounts the life of the Pons family and how it changes when their 16-year-old daughter disappears.

