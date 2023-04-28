Broken Angel is an American telenovela about a woman who turns herself into a Trojan house with a singular purpose - to avenge the death of her husband. A dose of love, betrayal, murder and obsession is found in every episode, which makes for an exciting Telemundo original.

The Spanish-language TV show comprises a star-studded cast and a never-dull-moment storyline. Santa Martínez's journey to revenge is filled with love triangles, passion, death and "resurrections".

Broken Angel on Telemundo

Spanish Title Santa Diabla Genre Drama Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela Original release date August 6, 2013 Network Telemundo Number of seasons One Number of episodes 136

Broken Angel cast

Breathing life into the storyline and the characters is a multi-talented and seasoned cast. Some of the actors are no strangers to the Telemundo screens.

Gaby Espino as Amanda Brown/Santa Martínez

Gaby is a well-known Venezuelan actress who starred in Loli's Fate (La suerte de Loli) and the third and fourth seasons of Señora Acero.

She plays the part of the protagonist Santa Martínez whose husband, Willy Delgado, is murdered by the Cano family. She changes her name to Amanda Brown and sets out to avenge his death. Martínez marries Humberto Cano, and later meets and falls in love with Santiago Cano, Humberto's brother.

Aarón Díaz as Santiago Cano

Díaz is known for his lead role in the critically acclaimed teen telenovela Clase 406 and his character in the Telemundo show Betty in New York. He released his first album in June 2009, titled Enamórate de mí. Keen-eyed fans will recognise him from the American series Quantico which marked his debut in American television.

Aarón portrays Humberto's younger brother Santiago in Broken Angel. Appearing to be different from the Cano family, Santa falls in love with him.

Carlos Ponce as Humberto Cano

Ponce is an award-winning actor, singer, composer, and TV personality. He has enjoyed success in Latin telenovelas and American series. His 1999 debut self-titled album reached double-platinum status and was named Best Pop Album by Billboard magazine.

Carlos' character in the telenovela Broken Angel is the oldest sibling of the Cano family, Humberto. He is a vicious lawyer and will do whatever it takes to protect the family name and his reputation.

Ximena Duque as Inés Robledo

Ximena started her career as a contestant on the second season of the reality TV show Protagonistas de Novela. Although she never won, the Colombian-born actress has starred in several shows, including the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives and the worldwide popular telenovela Queen of The South.

Duque plays the part of main antagonist Inés Robledo. She is a deranged woman who is obsessed with Santiago Cano.

Broken Angel's recurring cast

Actor/Actress Role Description Wanda D'Isidoro Bárbara Cano Humberto's half-sister, George's ex-wife, and Daniela's mother Ana Osorio Daniela Millan Daughter of George and Bárbara Ezequiel Montalt Jorge "George" Millan Bárbara's ex-husband, Daniela's father, and Paula's ex-boyfriend and father of her child Lincoln Palomeque Willy Delgado Santa's ex-husband, Willy Jr's father and Ines' ex-boyfriend Fred Valle Gaspar Cano Head of the Cano family Gilda Haddock Francisca Cano Gaspar's wife and mother to Humberto, Santiago, Bárbara and Alicia Maki Soler Alicia Cano Santiago's twin sister Jorge Eduardo García Will Delgado Jr Willy and Santa's son Beatriz Valdés Begoña Flores Santa's mother and Willy's ex-lover Virna Flores Paula Delgado Willy's sister, George's ex-girlfriend and mother to his child

Broken Angel plot summary

Broken Angel is the story of Santa Martínez, who seeks vengeance after her husband is murdered. She infiltrates the Cano family by marrying Humberto Cano. Unexpectedly, Santa falls in love with Santiago Cano, Humberto's younger brother.

Broken Angel full story

A couple's life turns ugly when a promising job opportunity leads to unfortunate events. Humberto Cano hires Willy Delgado as a piano teacher for his niece Daniela Millan. Daniela's mother, Bárbara Cano, makes romantic gestures towards Willy, who turns her down. He also discovers that Daniela has a drug problem. To protect their secrets, the mother and daughter accuse him of harassment and molestation.

Humberto, known for being a savage attorney, drags Delgado to court to answer for his crimes. In an unforeseen move, Daniela's father, George, reveals he has footage that could exonerate Willy. Humberto fabricates evidence to protect his reputation and the Cano family name, and Delgado is sentenced to 30 years in prison. The attorney kills the innocent man to ensure the truth is never revealed.

Santa Martínez, Willy Delgado's wife, vows to avenge her husband's death and bring the Cano family to justice. She assumes the identity of Amanda Brown and marries Humberto.

Santa meets Santiago Cano, who appears different from his treacherous family and falls in love with him, which could potentially jeopardise her plan for vengeance.

Who sings the Broken Angel theme song?

Carlos Ponce and Aarón Díaz showed off their musical talents on the Broken Angel soundtrack. The pair wrote and performed the theme song titled Santa Diabla and officially released it on all major streaming sites and YouTube.

Broken Angel trailer and teasers

Catch full episodes of Broken Angel on eExtra channel 195 on DStv, weekdays at 13:15. Read the teasers for May 2023 for a glimpse of the drama that awaits, and you can watch the trailer below.

Telemundo's Broken Angel is an exciting tale of love, passion and justice. Santa Martínez risks it all to enact vengeance on those who deem themselves above the law.

