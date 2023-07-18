Meet Mario Banchero: Everything about Paolo Banchero's father

Mario Banchero is an Italian-American businessman and celebrity parent best known as Paolo Banchero's father. Paolo, a renowned basketball star, plays for the Orlando Magic of the National Basketball Association. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year for his exemplary skills in 2023. The duo shares a close father-son bond.

Paolo Banchero with his family at the NBA Draft at Barclays Centre in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

The celebrity dad runs his family's meat processing shop Mondo and Sons Company. He has also served as the vice president of the City of Seattle Southeast District. In addition, Mario has worked as the president of the Genesee Merchants Association. Discover more juicy details about him here.

Mario Banchero's profile summary and bio

Full name Mario Banchero Nickname Mario Date of birth 16 April 1974 Age 49 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Seattle, Washington, USA Current residence Seattle, Washington, USA Nationality Italian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education O'Dea High School, University of Washington Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in kilograms 75 Weight in pounds 165 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Rhonda Smith Children Lio, Paolo and Mia Siblings 1 Profession Businessman Net worth $500,000

How old is Mario Banchero?

The celebrity dad is a businessman. Photo: @Mario Banchero on Facebook (modified by author)

Mario Banchero (aged 49 as of 2023) was born on 16 April 1974 in Seattle, Washington, USA. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Banchero's parents were Italian immigrants since his forefathers migrated to the USA from Northern Italy in the early 90s. They later got into farming and coal mining in Black Diamond.

As for his education, Mario attended O'Dea High School. He later enrolled at the University of Washington, graduating with a bachelor's degree in communication in 1997. Banchero played college football for the University of Washinton's Huskies.

Mario Banchero's height

The businessman stands 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres) tall. Additionally, he weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms). Mario has dark brown hair and eyes.

Mario Banchero's spouse

The Washington native first met his wife, Rhonda Smith, while attending the University of Washington, where they were both athletes. The duo began dating in the 1990s and eventually tied the knot on 31 July 1999. They have been married for over two decades and enjoy marital bliss.

How much is Mario Banchero's net worth?

Paolo Banchero at a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Photo: Justin Ford

Although the celebrity dad has yet to disclose his net worth to the broader public, it is speculated he is worth $500,000 as of 2023. He has accumulated this wealth from his business endeavours.

Who is Paolo Banchero?

Paolo gained notoriety while playing college basketball for Duke Blue Devils. He was then selected with the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA draft. The NBA star became the first player since LeBron James to put at least 25 points, five assists and five rebounds in an NBA debut.

In 2023, he was awarded NBA All-Rookie Team honours, making him the first Italian basketball player ever to achieve this in his rookie season.

How much is Paolo Banchero's contract?

On 1 July 2022, Mario Banchero's son signed a 4-year contract with the Orlando Magic (worth $50,158,769). He will earn an annual salary of $12,539,692.

How is Chris Banchero related to Paolo Banchero?

Mario Banchero's zodiac sign is Aries. Photo: @Mario Banchero on Facebook (modified by author)

The professional basketball players are paternal cousins. They both won championships at O'Dea High School. Chris plays for the Meralco Bolts of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Mario Banchero and his wife, Rhonda, have been a great source of inspiration to their son, who is doing exceptionally well as an NBA player. He has also created a name for himself as a businessman away from his son's prominence.

