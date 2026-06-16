A woman's heartfelt surprise for her 65-year-old mother sparked an emotional reaction that touched thousands online

The elderly woman was so excited by the thoughtful gesture that she immediately shared the news with a close family member

Social media users were deeply touched by the wholesome moment, with many reflecting on their own relationships with their parents

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A 65-year-old woman was overjoyed after receiving a special surprise from her daughter. Image: @sethu1202

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video has touched South Africans after a woman shared her mother's priceless reaction to receiving a cake from her for the first time.

Esethu Matinise posted on TikTok on 13 June 2026, revealing that she had bought her 65-year-old mother a cake. While many people may see a cake as a simple gift, the gesture meant the world to her mom. Esethu mentioned that the cake arrived later than planned because she was at school, but the delay did not take away from the special moment.

Mother's reaction warms hearts

The clip captured the mom's genuine joy as she proudly shared the news with a family member. Her mother immediately phoned her close relative to tell her about the surprise.

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The excited woman reportedly invited her family member to come over so they could enjoy the cake together, showing just how meaningful the thoughtful gift was to her. The wholesome moment left many viewers emotional, with some saying it reminded them to appreciate their parents while they still can.

TikTok users share emotional responses

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of support and admiration. Many praised Esethu for making her mother's day and creating a memory that would last a lifetime.

@Lee🇿🇦 emotionally shared:

"When my mom turned 65 in May, I had a small party for her at the hospital with the ladies that shared the room with her, she never had a party in her life I could never afford to give her one. She died the next month in June. She told me that was the best day of her life, and I will never forget it. You did so good sis this will be a memory she will carry with her for life"

@Nangamso Mtika Jonas said:

"She’s someone’s baby."

@MaMthembu asked:

"When is her birthday sisi?"

@Zesty said:

"It's her turn bafazi (women)."

@Vee commented:

"Imagine she had to call someone amtshele (to tell), this is beautiful girl"

@Yaya Yammz shared:

"You healed her inner child."

@itss_Mahle🥺 posted:

"I'm also the first one to buy me mom a cake, and I'm a last born. She was 58 that year, I will buy her again this year. You did so well stranger."

A mother and daughter are having fun. Image: Morsa

Source: Getty Images

3 Briefly News stories about mothers surprised

Proofreading by Hilary Sekgota, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News