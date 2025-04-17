Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva hogged headlines once again on social media

A video of the reality TV star declaring his love for Ashley Ogle during an Instagram Live session was reshared online

Netizens were emotional at how Sweet Guluva spoke about Ashley Ogle during the Instagram Live session recording

Sweet Guluva declared his love for Ashley Ogle on Instagram. Image: ashleyogle98, sweet_guluva

Love is in the air for the new reality TV couple, Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle. The couple gave their fans heart palpitations when Ashley unexpectedly unfollowed the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner.

Sweet Guluva declares love for Ashley Ogle

Sweet Guluva constantly interacts with his fanbase through his Instagram Live sessions. Social media user @NtswayiThembela shared a recording of one such session on X on Wednesday, 16 April.

In the short video, Sweet Guluva, known for his carefree attitude and character, hilariously reaffirmed his love for Ashley Ogle. Sweet Guluva was on the Instagram Live session with someone in the background. This led his fans to ask if the person in the room was Ashley. Responding to the queries, Sweet Guluva said:

“Where is Esheli? Esheli is not here. My baby is not here, guys, don’t worry. Don’t worry. My baby is not here. Esheli Wodumo mama (The famous Ashley mama). She’s not here, mafethu.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Sweet Guluva's declaration

The whole interaction melted hearts on social media. Netizens gushed over Sweet Guluva’s love for Ashley Ogle, while some found the video hilarious.

Here are some of the reactions:

@CindyMthethwa3 said:

“I knew that he'll call her mama outside the house coz that's how Zulu men call their girlfriends 😂”

@NtswayiThembela remarked:

“Listen, I melted😭😭😭He was looking for her sana. He didn’t even care about us anymore🤣❤️”

@Andilentuli5 joked:

“He probably calls her Esheli wodumo😭😭😭 I feel for @Ash_leyogle 😂😂😂”

@sneloew247431 asked:

“I wanna set this sound as my ringtone, guys, how can I do it?”

@naomi_scn said:

“Ey waze wathandwa uMa Ogle, it’s so beautiful to watch 😮‍💨🤭😍”

A timeline of Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogles' relationship

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva started dating in the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house.

Fans were concerned that the couple’s relationship would die a natural death after Ashley Ogle was evicted from the Big Brother house and Sweet Guluva remained until finals week.

Sweet Guluva declared his love for Ashley Ogle during an Instagram Live session. Image: sweet_guluva, ashleyogle98

After Sweet Guluva won Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, the two did a joint Instagram Live session and gave an update on their relationship.

During the Instagram Live session, the two asked for space. Following their joint session, Ashley unfollowed Sweet Guluva on Instagram and rumours swirled that the two had broken up. She fuelled the rumours after she failed to attend his homecoming in KZN.

Fans of the couple were on cloud nine after Ashley Ogle followed Sweet Guluva on Instagram again.

