Kamo Mphela is turning a year older and penned a heartfelt post in honour of her birthday

The Dalie hitmaker was overcome with gratitude to God for all that she has, as well as her new music video hitting a million views in just four days

Mzansi rallied to send "Kiki" heartfelt messages on her special day

Kamo Mphela penned sweet birthday tributes to herself, celebrating an amazing year and the success of her new song, 'Dalie'. Image: kamo_mphelaxx

Kamo Mphela gave herself a birthday shout-out, reflecting on her journey. The Amapiano sensation wrote a sweet message in honour of her special day, thanking God and her supporters for an amazing year. Kamo was showered with birthday messages from fans and peers.

Kamo Mphela pens birthday message to herself

After recently dropping her anticipated music video for Dalie, Kamo Mphela is beaming with pride as the visual sits comfortably on over 1.3M views in less than a week.

So it was only right that the Amapiano superstar shows love to God and her supporters for making her dreams come true. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kamo announced her 24th birthday and sent a shout-out to the Kiki Gang:

"Happy birthday to myself, I’d love to thank the lord for everything that has happened this year.

S/o to the KiKi gang for your support through this journey of life."

Kamo posted another dance video with Toss while announcing that the Dalie visuals got a million views in four days.

Previously, the singer and her co-star were suspected to be dating after sharing their cosy behind-the-scenes snaps.

"Birthday moood Dali also hit 1M views in 4 days , God has been amazing big S/o to @indabakabani."

Mzansi shows love to Kamo Mphela

Fans and peers rallied to wish Kamo Mphela a happy birthday:

bontle.modiselle said:

"Happy birthday Beautiful."

londie_london_official wrote:

"Happy birthday superstar."

moozlie posted:

"Happy Birthday My Baby."

cooper_pabi responded:

"Happy birthday!"

tayflavour commented:

"Happy birthday baby!"

iam.kelekea said:

"Happy birthday day love."

khanya_greens wrote:

"Happy birthday gorgeous lady."

Kamo Mphela features in T.I. Amapiano song

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to American rapper T.I. featuring Kamo Mphela in an Amapiano song titled Vacay.

keegan_norton93 said:

"S/O to Kamo Mphela, this is amazing."

