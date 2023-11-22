Kamo Mphela is gearing up to premiere the music video for her now platinum-certified hit, Dalie

Looking to keep fans amped for the premiere, Kamo revealed some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot

Mzansi can't wait to see what the Nkulunkulu hitmaker and her crew have in store for them

Kamo Mphela sparked excitement over her cinematic behind-the-scenes photos from the 'Dalie' music video, as well as rumours of her and Toss being a couple. Images: Kamo_mphelaxx

Kamo Mphela decided to tease fans with snaps from her music video. The Amapiano star recently announced that her song, Dalie was certified gold in a week. Now that it's officially platinum, Kamo is set to premiere the visuals and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect.

The Instagram photos are enough to give an idea of the crime-themed visual which also features Toss in the supposed Bonnie and Clyde-esque storyline.

Kamo Mphela previews Dalie BTS photos

One thing about Kamo Mphela, our girl never drops the ball when it comes to her craft and the success of her latest single, Dalie is a testament to her star power.

As fans await the song's music video, Kamo dropped behind-the-scenes footage from the cinematic video shoot to give Mzansi an idea of what to expect.

"I’m super excited I hope everyone is as well!"

Kamo's music video also features a shirtless Toss as her Clyde. The pair was suspiciously cosy in the BTS snaps and raised several eyebrows following their dance routine.

While announcing that Dalie had gone platinum, Kamo shared more of her star-stunned cast in the cinematic visual including popular TikToker, Primo 9Teen:

Mzansi amped over Dalie music video premiere

Fans can't wait to see what Kamo Mphela and her crew put together for the Dalie music video. Others commented on the singer's cosy pictures with Toss - you guys like things!

kabelo_rio announced:

"A movie coming!"

dumantando said:

"I’m screaming!!!!!"

complaints.dep.artment suggested:

"You & Toss must just date nje."

nk.mbalz said:

"I legit thought they were announcing the relationship as soon as I saw the first pic!"

_stormzw wrote:

"This isn’t a music video it’s a movie!"

ollysuhn_ posted:

"DALIEEE WAY IS CRAZYYY!!"

thelotussutra_ asked:

"Who shot this? This looks amazing mahn!"

nathilukau questioned:

"Should we pretend that you guys are not dating?"

Kamo Mphela Dalie dance challenge goes viral

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kamo Mphela's Dalie dance challenge hitting over 400K views on TikTok. Fans applauded the singer and gave her flowers:

biglight33 said:

"I love how Kamo gives people a chance to shine, knowing that it won't take away her shine."

