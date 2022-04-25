A video of a high-spirited South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows the prominent politician dancing and smiling in Dubai in front of a group of people standing on the sidelines

While it is unknown when the video was filmed, Mzansi did not hold back their two cents on what they thought of his dancing skills

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is trending for his dance moves out on the social media streets. A video shared by @mangwanya shows the evidently happy president dancing and moving from side to side as he interacts with a group of people standing on the sidelines.

Cyril Ramaphosa had Mzansi spilt on what they thought of his dance moves. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A serious-looking Arab man can be seen standing near Ramaphosa as he keeps a close eye on the prominent politician. While it is unknown when the footage was taken, it is believed to have been filmed in Dubai.

Mzansi social media users reacted to the video with interesting comments. While others were not impressed with his moves, others responded with banter.

Check out the entertaining video and the witty commentary below:

Senzarioconway said:

“Umuntu avele ayodansa e Dubai ebhimba.”

jml.carpentry shared:

“He always has that smile.”

Chwayitamkabayi wrote:

“Our cupcake.”

lindz_n responded:

“Oyaysusa uCupcake eDubai.”

troy5056 responded:

“Lol our president though with his two left feet. But we're happy he's got good vibes.”

rams.co.sy commented:

“The contradictions are soo many in this video.”

nthabi_kolobe reacted:

“So stiff.

djbaltimore_sa said:

“Ai this thing of our leaders dancing to amuse I don't get.”

givvy_tshifhiwa replied:

“It is the Arabic man in a white shirt for me.”

