An awkward image of President Cyril Ramaphosa has been circulating on social media recently as people make fun of his shoes

The image was shared by Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux and shows the politician sitting on a grass mat while wearing utility-style boots

While it's not clear where or when the photo was taken, Saffas could not help but make jokes about Ramaphosa’s shoes

Popular parody Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux had the cyber community in stitches after sharing an image of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sporting some interesting footgear.

Saffas are poking fun at Cyril Ramaphosa's shoes in a photo shared online recently. Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

The image shows Ramaphosa sitting on a grass mat with several other individuals in a room. The focus, however, is on his posture and utility-style ankle boots, which left several Saffas amused.

“Ka boots yagonkga,” the tweet was captioned.

While it is not clear where or when the photo was taken, it appears the president may have been visiting a family affected by some form of tragedy. IOL reported that Ramaphosa visited the flood-damaged areas of Clermont, Lindelani, eNtuzuma, eMawoti and uMzinyathi in KZN this week to assess the damage as well as interact with affected families and communities and offer condolences.

Peeps had a field day with the post, ridiculing Ramaphosa’s boots as well as questioning him sitting on a grass mat.

@Thabiso26950801 wrote:

“Tito Mboweni just gave him those boots.”

@sbusiso99999 commented:

“I don't like Ramaphosa but this is heart-warming.”

@Mlibo14643323 said:

“Indoda ayihlali ecansini.”

Tito Mboweni posts his shoes again, gets roasted by Mzansi peeps

Meanwhile, in a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans roasted their favourite retired politician, Tito Mboweni, after he took to Twitter to post photos of him during a meeting with Dr JJ Tabane at Stanford Lake in Makgobaskloof, Limpopo, and zoomed in on his shoes.

The former finance minister is no stranger to public ridicule and it seems that he may actually enjoy it after he emphasised on his choice of shoes, which have definitely seen better days.

The post has been met with several spicy comments from peeps with some even tagging shoe brands to sponsor Mboweni with a brand new pair.

