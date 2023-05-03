The FlySAfair airline is selling domestic flight tickets going for R9 on its website and they're selling fast

Several South Africans have won their tickets while many others wait in the online waiting room

Netizens have been abuzz as they impatiently wait to learn whether they've won the ridiculously low-cost tickets

It's that time of the year again when FlySAfair sells flight tickets for ridiculously low prices and this year they're going for a meagre R9.

The tickets are currently selling like hotcakes as South Africans queue online in the site's waiting room.

According to FlySAFair, this waiting room has been created to prevent overload on the website. Every few minutes a random selection of visitors will be permitted access to our site to grab those R9 tickets.

Social media has also been abuzz with excitement as some lucky peeps have secured their tickets and others await to learn their fate.

South Africans score lucky R9 tickets

Many peeps are ready to pack their suitcases and travel to their desired destination after successfully purchasing the R9 lucky domestic flight tickets. Check out some of the comments on Twitter.

@LH44LBJ23 said:

"Just got my return flights for our girl’s trip in November for R18!!!!! Yo, this made my week!!! Thank you @FlySafair wow!!!"

@ejnaude wrote:

"I just got my lucky R9 ticket @FlySafair! Whoop whoop! Last year no luck, this year is my year!!! ✈️".

@Wick_ayy responded:

"@FlySafair Managed to get my R9 flights for my birthday weekend! Thank you!"

@weirdo_deedeigh responded:

"This is literally how I got the tickets with @FlySafair. I attribute it to luck because I didn’t even know about it. The only downside is the flights are super early and late at night."

@andikho_ryt commented:

"Nithi le queue injani? Ngfun ukwaz if ngibambe eyangempela yini #FlySafair."

@Godah_Governor replied:

"I need someone to come out and say they have booked, then I’ll believe it. It seems no one has been able to select anything yet. #FlySafair."

