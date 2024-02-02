A woman made a video showing people a cemetery dedicated to celebrities who have passed away

In the clip, she found various headstones, including AKA, Pro Kid and more, buried at Hero Acres in Gauteng

Online users were touched by the video as they walked down memory lane over some fallen heroes

A woman in Johannesburg found a cemetery dedicated to South African celebrities. She posted a video showing some of the celebrities she spotted.

A TikTok video shows a woman at Heroes Acre cemetery, where she was amazed to see celebrities married. Image: TikTok / @bronwynnew / Getty Images / Delmaine Donson

The video of late celebrities by the woman received thousands of likes. There are many comments from people who felt nostalgic after watching.

Woman finds AKA and more celebrity graves

In a video, a woman @bronwynnew was at a cemetery where she saw the gravestones of AKA, Pro Kid, Gloria Bosman and more. In the clip, the woman expressed how touching the tour was.

She was amazed by the amount of late icons who were laid to rest at Heroes Acre. Watch the video below:

Online users touched by Heroes ACre video

Many people commented that there were so many talented people South Africa lost. Online users had heartfelt messages for the late icons.

Rara said:

"Its nice mara nna if I was famous I'd prefer being with my forefathers. Not strangers."

ntombi commented:

"I had no idea Gloria Bosman passed."

Rachel Nyadza❤ wrote:

"I will visit Nkosi Johnson nexttime ️️❤️❤️I truly loved that Boy and i cried so hard when he died."

n_j_luks added:

"Hawa luna isn't Hugh Masekela still alive?"

VEEH was upset:

"I forgot Prokid died yoh."

E30KING agreed:

"Pro Kid that one still hurts."

South African mourns Zahara

In a related story, Zahara is one of the latest celebrities who passed. The songstress left South Africans in mourning.

Zahara's passing came with speculations from loved ones. The singer's family spoke out about her illness prior to her death.

Fans honour late star AKA on his bday

Briefly News previously reported AKA passed away in February 2023. The rapper would have been a year older on 28 January 2024

Fans of the rapper tweeted their touching tributes on AKA's birthday. Online users were moved as they reflected on the late rapper.

Rapper AKA would have been 36 years old. On 28 January 2024, people took to social media to reminisce about the artist. Many wrote messages wishing him a happy birthday.

