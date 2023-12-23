Zahara's death touched many peeps, especially Vusi Nova, who shared his sorrow with the people

At the funeral in the Eastern Cape, Vusi Nova gave a moving tribute where he described his last moments with Zahara

Vusi Nova's speech included some promises he was making to Zahara since they lost her unexpectedly

Zahara's passing on 11 December 2023 touched many people. Vusi Nova is one of the South African celebrities who expressed intense sadness.

Zahara's funeral was held in Eastern Cape, and Vusi Nova spoke about their friendship. Image: @zaharasa / @vusivnova1

At Zahara's burial, Vusi Nova spoke fondly of the musician and made a generous gesture. Online users with thoroughly touched after seeing his address.

Vusi Nova shares final words for Zahara

According to Sunday World, Vusi Nova gave a sad speech at Zahara's funeral. He remembered how she looked like she was getting better the last time he visited. Vusi said he left the hospital thinking he would see her again.

He said:

"Bulelwa, from now on I am going to guard you and make sure you eat well.' When I left that day I kissed her on the forehead and I said ‘I love you’ and she said ‘I love you’."

What did Vusi Nova say about Zahara's family?

Musician Vusi Nova also said he would do the most to make sure that she rest in peace. He declared that he would take care of Zahara's family. Vusi pledged he would make sure Zahara' 's parents are well taken care of.

SA moved by Vusi Nova

Online users commented on the heartfelt tribute. Many people could feel his pain:

Pakisho Selaocoe said:

"Do it brother, the soul diva was still very young and magnificent, and further establish foundation named after her."

Sithembiso Kos commented:

"I hope he knows what he's actually saying. That family is huge and some are not employed. I think he was just emotional when he said that."

Thuba Sithole wrote:

"I hope he will fullfil his promises... anyways he was a good friend to Zahara."

Zanele MamaShaun Ngobeni added:

"Vusi Nova is so matured to promise someone that especially in times like this."

Thokozani Masango applauded:

"One thing about Vusi Nova, he is a man of his word unlike some uncle’s."

ZumNandi Bridgette Skosana remarked:

"Knowing that he doesn't have parents gives me hope that he will fulfil his promises."

Tshepiso DeepSaint Mokale was not hopeful:

"Lol such statements are uttered at many funerals, people promise many things, then after they disappear never to be seen by the family again."

