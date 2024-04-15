SIU Asks President Cyril Ramaphosa to Widen Fort Hare Probe Scope to Include Fake Degrees
- The SIU has applied to President Cyril Ramaphosa to expand its investigation's scope at Fort Hare University to include fake degrees
- Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said he would only investigate the degree saga after the SIU probe and Mabuyane's court proceedings were completed
- Many netizens said the President should widen the SIU's scope to include an investigation into fake degrees at other tertiary institutions
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to amend the scope of its corruption probe at the University of Fort Hare.
SIU applies for amendments to the Fort Hare probe scope
If the application is approved, the SIU can probe the maladministration claims on awarding masters' degrees at the university.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told Sunday World that the application was before Ramaphosa for his consideration.
Fort Hare University was thrust into the headlines after Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane took the unit to court to block a probe into the registration of his master's degree.
Meanwhile, the IOL reported that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said he would only decide to investigate the fake degree saga after the SIU probe and Mabyane's court proceedings were concluded.
South Africans call for widespread fake degree probe
Many netizens believed the fake degree saga was not just in Fort Hare and suggested that other universities be subjected to a similar investigation once the President approves.
@truthpunks said:
“Oh gosh. Desperate much.”
@MatiwaneS suggested:
“They should leave no stone unturned. The probe should [be] extended to UWC.”
@Malakoaneelvis added:
“Degrees are becoming controversial all round.”
@RichardHlo95574 commented:
“Good luck to them hence the Fort Hare issues affect people who are in the right faction.”
@Vaccinations13 said:
“They should have started with Unisa degrees.”
