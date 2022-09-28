Higher education minister Blade Nzimande says his department is prepared to cooperate with the SIU's investigation into NSFAS

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to probe allegations of fraud and corruption in the student financial scheme

Nzimande warned that those found guilty of misappropriating NSFAS funds would be held accountable for their crimes

PRETORIA - The Minister of Higher Education Blade Mzimande said that the department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) are dedicated to cooperating with the Special Investigating Unit in its investigation into allegations of corruption and fraud at NSFAS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation in August that authorised the SIU to probe maladministration and fraud at the financial aid scheme and recover any financial losses suffered by the State.

Nzimande said the pilferage of funds at NSFAS threatens the State's ability to provide eligible poor students with financial assistance. During a media briefing on NSFAS applications on Tuesday, 27 September, the higher education minister added that officials who are found guilty should be prosecuted, News24 reported.

Nzimande said he welcomes the investigation because the department of higher education is committed to tackling corruption wherever it occurs.

According to the TimesLIVE, the SIU announced in August that the first part of the probe would investigate the management of the scheme's finances. The second part will look into how loans, bursaries and other forms of student funding are allocated per the NSFAS act.

South Africans weigh in on the SUI's probe into NSFAS

South Africans have accused the ANC of dragging its feet in addressing corruption.

Here are some comments:

@soundbytte

"The ANC is about as effective at fighting corruption as it is effective at keeping the lights on."

@Magdalene2490

" Amazing how all ANC ministers, including Ramaphosa, suddenly "wakeup" to the realities of corruption, service delivery, municipal failures etc... Could it be they are scared ANC will be defeated in 2024"

@davidson_home

"Has he finally woken from his coma."

@pommieP1

"you've been saying it for 28 years whilst 1.5 Trillion has been stolen. ANC think SA's are stupid, problem is, they appear to be."

