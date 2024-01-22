Thabi Leoka resigned from Anglo American after she was accused of lying about having a PhD in Economic History

Public records only revealed that a master's degree was awarded to Leoka in 2004, and further fuelled speculations

South Africans criticised the economic commentator for allegedly lying about her qualifications

Disgraced economist Thabi Leoka resigned from Anglo American. Image: @thabileoka

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Economic commentator Thabi Leoka decided to step down from her roles as a board member and non-executive director at Anglo American.

Academic qualification scandal

The resignation comes in the wake of scrutiny over Leoka's academic qualifications, particularly her claim that she holds a PhD in Economic History.

While Leoka maintains that her PhD is not fake, public records have only unveiled her master's degree earned in 2004.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

According to EWN, the mining company said Leoka decided to quit to focus on her health and address issues surrounding her qualifications.

Thabi Leoka faces online backlash

Leoka's resignation has triggered online discussions. South Africans frustrated with corruption dragged Leoka for seemingly lying about her credentials to climb the corporate ladder.

Sibusiso Duma asked:

"Why must some of us produce our qualifications to be confirmed before we are hired? Surely the company she works for must have done that."

Nicholas Setshedi wrote:

"Talk about pouring petrol on yourself and setting yourself alight. "

Xabhashe Makhathini said:

"People can lie to the point that they start to believe their lies. Why did she apply for vice president of the Reserve Bank if she knew her credentials were questionable? "

Marcus Mara Phihlela posted:

"Seems like some people in higher positions faked their qualifications."

Americo Pinheiro added:

"Another one to soon join the ranks of the ANC of EFF with the right credentials. Seemingly she has no problem lying."

SA roasts photo of Thabi Leoka’s fake PhD

In another article, Briefly News reported that Presidential Economic Advisory Council member, Thabi Leoka, is in the spotlight after being exposed for not having a PhD, as she claimed.

The University of London, where she claimed to have received the PhD, denied giving her a PhD in economics or even having such a programme. South Africans grilled her allegedly fake qualifications and called her out.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News