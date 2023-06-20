Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has emerged victorious in Section A of his court interdict against a scandalous investigation

The court rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's request to have an investigating unit probe Mabuyane's Fort Hare University qualifications

Social media is going crazy about the ruling, with some showering the premier's lawyer with praise for achieving the "impossible"

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been granted a court interdict against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the SIU, barring them from investigating his PhD. Images: Rodger Bosch/AFP, Getty Images

BHISHO - The High Court in the Eastern Cape has granted Premier Oscar Mabuyane's bid to interdict the SIU and President Cyril Rampahosa from probing his Fort Hare University qualifications.

Premier accused of fraudulent admission and forging qualification from Fort Hare University

According to EWN, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigate the university for maladministration and corruption.

The motion comes after the premier was accused of illegal admission to a Masters programme with the institution and then changing the M-Admin programme into a doctorate.

High court grants Mabuyane Part A of his court interdict application

Presiding Judge TV Norman ruled in the Bhisho High Court on Tuesday, 20 June, that the SIU cannot proceed with investigating the premier under the president's Proclamation 84 of 2022. Both the investigative unit and Ramaphosa will now have to bear the legal costs.

Premier Mabuyane also wants to the entire SIU probe declared unconstitutional in Part B of his application, according to The Citizen.

The interdict has set social media abuzz with people mostly singing the premier's lawyer, Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi's praises:

@neipho is convinced:

"His ancestors are seriously hard at work or he understands the law better."

@BenMkhwanazi commented:

"We must just revolt! Whose children must go to jail when it's clear that the justice system is biased, corrupt, partial, favourable and discriminatory to others?"

@sydneyntantiso suggested:

"They should investigate the University of Fort Hare, not him. If he is implicated, it will be him and others."

@maluksa has learnt a lesson:

"President Zuma has taught many that it is possible to take this thing on and have never-ending legal challenges even when you know that you are going to be defeated in the end."

