The SIU is setting the record straight on Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's allegedly illegitimate postgraduate degrees

The unit claims it has prima facie evidence that Mabuyane did not write his own Master's thesis

The Eastern Cape premier was irregularly admitted into the Master's programme without having obtained an honours

ALICE - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has come out guns blazing against Eastern Cape Premiere Oscar Mabuyane.

The unit's principal forensic auditor, Bongani Tshuku, revealed that the SUI had evidence that Mabuyane's pursuit of a Master's degree at the University of Fort Hare was not entirely above board.

In court papers submitted to the Bhisho High Court, Tshuku claimed Mabuyane did not write his Master's thesis, but rather it was written by a team of university officials and researchers, SowetanLIVE reported.

Tshuku further noted irregularities in Mbuyane's admittance into the Master's programme seeing as he didn't have the prerequisite of an honours degree. Mabuyane allegedly also enrolled for a PhD at the same time as when he registered for the Master's.

Oscar Mabuyane questions SIU's capabilities to probe qualifications matter

This comes as Mabuyane is dragging the SUI and President Cyril Ramaphosa to court to interdict the probe into his qualification.

Mabuyane earlier made scathing comments about the SIU, claiming the institution was not up to the task of investigating the allegations that he came about his postgraduate qualifications unlawfully, The Citizen reported.

The SIU hit back at Mabuyane's comments, refuting Mabuyane's assertions while assuring the public.

