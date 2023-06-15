The City of Cape Town has honoured a traffic officer who went beyond the line of duty to comfort a baby while her parents were stuck after a car crash

Andile Gxabuza's kind actions caught the attention of her superiors after a photo from the scene went viral on social media

The city's portfolio committee honoured Gxabuza, calling her conduct amazing

A photo shows Cape Town traffic cop, Andiswa Gxabuza, taking care of a two-year-old whose parents were stuck after a car crash. Image by: City of Cape Town, Cassim Qolo

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has honoured Andiswa Gxabuza, a traffic cop who switched to mom mode on duty. Andiswa took care of an unsettled two-year-old and continued to work the scene of an accident while the child's parents were trapped in their car.

Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout described the events of the day to Goodthingsguy. She explained that officers Andisiwe Gxabuza and Sibongile Mqikela attended an accident scene on the Western Cape's N2:

"Two motor vehicles were involved. One of the drivers was arrested by SAPS on suspicion of drunk driving while the emergency services assisted the second vehicle, which had four occupants inside – a couple and their two children aged 2 and 11."

Cape Town cop gets flowers for playing mom while helping parents after car crash

The children were escorted to the patrol car but the toddler was crying uncontrollably, and that's when the officers decided to put the baby on Gxabuza’s back for comfort:

"They requested a clean sheet from Metro EMS staff and tied the baby to her back, all while Officer Gxabuza continued with her duties in securing the scene and recording the details of the accident."

Within a few minutes, the baby was fast asleep!

The inspiring moment was caught on camera

While the initial post sparked a negative response about why a public officer would bring a child to work, the confusion soon died down.

In a City of Cape Town Facebook , the cop was celebrated. Here are some of the reactions:

@Graham Albertyn was proud to say:

"It is stories like this, displaying UBUNTU, that make me proud to say I'm African."

@Matee Ntshidiseng complimented the officer:

"Good job, officer. Keep up the good work. One day you will be rewarded for your good work."

@Moyra McMillan Poultney congratulated:

"You are one in a million. Never change who you are with that beautiful smile and kind of love, compassion and humanity. So little of it in the world today. We salute you. Well done."

AC Tempelhoff simply said:

"Fabulous job with the toddler!"

City of Cape Town gives Gxabuza her flowers

Wouter de Vos from the City of Cape Town Safety and Security Portfolio Committee commended Gxabuza for taking care of the baby under very unusual circumstances, IOL reported. He said:

“This is exactly the type of dedication and commitment that the most amazing of officers will display; this is the personification of our Cape Town as a caring city."

