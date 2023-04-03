Mzansi people loved watching a TikTok video of a vibey cop dancing while directing traffic

TikTok user @donovanmathebula25 shared the awesome video showing the cheerful traffic cop

The comment section was filled with people having a good laugh at the glory of Mzansi cops

South Africa is filled with interesting people. A TikTok video of a cop dancing while directing traffic has reminded citizens of how lekker our people are.

There really never is a dull moment in Mzansi. Be it petrol attendants grooving or traffic officers jiving, dance is a language every SA citizen speaks.

TikTok video of cop dancing while directing traffic goes viral

This video is a prime example of what it is like to live in Mzansi. TikTok user @donovanmathebula25 shared a video showing a traffic cop living his best life while directing cars.

This man’s moves are on point! Take a look:

Mzansi citizens cheer on the vibey traffic officer

This is nothing new in Mzansi, but it is always well-received. Peeps had a good laugh in the comment section, highlighting the awesomeness of being a SA citizen.

Read some of the cool comments:

@user8261001437881 said:

"This is the kind of Traffic Cops we need...not those who always ask us to provide license and ask for explanations."

@MAKOTI said:

"Marry a Tsonga man and thank me later#indoda ayibengu mtsonga."

@hloniphilemalatsi said:

"God bless you the way you love your job, my brother."

@Papa Kea said:

"@m60sa traffic was found not moving."

@Makwati Bridget seemela said:

"The morning is not same shem we miss you so much."

@@katlego said:

"I suspect it's month end."

@BonoloManaleng95 said:

"Imagine bumping into another car because you were enjoying watching him."

TikTok star wows South Africans with hilarious traffic cop impression: "man'slmao you just made my day"

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African TikTok star @tadeusofficial had people in tears with his accurate impression of a traffic cop. The video has been viewed over 200 000 times so far and most people think the acting was a little too accurate.

We've all been there or seen it happen to someone else. Getting pulled over by a South African traffic cop for absolutely no reason, only for the officer to take their sweet time inspecting the vehicle.

One thing about South African traffic cops, though? They are always armed with great clap backs. Tadéus hilariously captured that in an exchange when the impatient driver tells the officer that he pays her salary because "he pays taxes".

